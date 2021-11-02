Stout Legal Management Consulting Named ALM Legal Operations Pacesetter

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout's Legal Management Consulting practice was recently named both a Pacesetter and Market Leader in Legal Operations by proprietary analysis and research company ALM Intelligence. ALM Intelligence analyzed the legal operations capabilities of eighteen companies they regard as Market Leaders. Stout was one of four companies subsequently distinguished as a Pacesetter by ALM's analysts.

"We take great pride in being the only Management Consultant named as a Pacesetter," said Jim Mitchell, a leader of Stout's Legal Management Consulting practice. "Our clients deserve a commitment to excellence and reliability in helping them address changing process, technology, and data needs, and they can count on Stout to be objective, relentless, and impart our significant experience to help them meet their goals."

ALM Intelligence confirmed the Stout Legal Management Consulting practice's ability to assist clients in optimizing operations, reducing risk, making informed decisions, and enhancing value. The research also points to Stout's consistent case management approach across legal organizations' portfolio of matters, creating efficiencies that have a multiplier effect on defensibility and cost reduction.

"We are honored to be distinguished as ALM Pacesetters in Legal Operations. What sets Stout's Legal Management Consulting practice apart is that our technology agnostic approach allows us to provide unbiased consulting services with the goal of achieving tangible results and enduring change. We aim to serve our clients as both advisors and as experienced, scalable, hands-on resources," said Stacie Neeter, a leader of Stout's Legal Management Consulting practice.

ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research provides independent, objective research to providers and buyers of professional services, coupled with practical insights that inform the decision-making process for strategic planning and procurement professionals. Market Leaders and Pacesetters differentiate themselves by embracing change management and focus on managing the human side of organizational change, including providing ongoing training or upskilling for employees.

To learn more and access the report, visit the ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research webpage.

About Stout

Stout is a global investment bank and advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, valuation, financial disputes, and investigations. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn more about our Relentless Excellence® at stout.com.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd., Stout GmbH, MB e Associati S.r.l., Stout Park Ltd, and Stout Capital, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SIPC member firm. The terms "Stout" or the "firm" refer to one or more of these legally separate and independent advisory practices.

About Stout Legal Management Consulting

The Stout Legal Management Consulting team assists corporate counsel and law firms in managing their business. We work side by side with legal organizations, their IT and business partners, and third-party providers to contain risk and cost through process improvement, efficient data management, and technology usage. Our services cover the spectrum of Legal Operations, Discovery, and Legal Technology consulting and implementation. Learn more at stout.com/en/services/legal-management-consulting.

SOURCE Stout

