Stout Ranked as Top Fairness Opinion Provider in 2019

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout, a global advisory firm, has been recognized as a top fairness opinion provider by Refinitiv's Global Mergers & Acquisitions Review, formerly known as Thomson Reuters. In 2019, Stout ranked 2nd in the United States and 3rd globally, rendering 37 fairness opinions across the globe.

Tim Cummins, Managing Director and Transaction Opinions Practice Leader at Stout, commented, "We are pleased to have once again been recognized as one of the leading fairness opinion providers in the U.S. and globally. At Stout, we take great pride in delivering opinions that are independent, well supported, highly responsive, and are backed by our deep valuation and M&A experience. We believe that this commitment to excellence is reflected in the continuing trust that our clients place in us to provide fairness and solvency opinion services on their critical transactions."

As a leading fairness opinion provider, Stout leverages its extensive investment banking and valuation experience to assist clients in making sound business decisions and completing their critical transactions. We understand the complexity and uncertainty inherent in completing a deal and are committed to navigating through the "noise" to provide timely, sophisticated, and reliable advice. Since 2012, Stout has consistently ranked as a top fairness opinion provider in Refinitiv's Mergers and Acquisitions Review.*

About Stout

Stout is a global advisory and consulting firm specializing in Investment Banking, Transaction Advisory, Valuation Advisory, Dispute, Compliance & Investigations, and Management Consulting services. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries throughout the world. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn about our Relentless Excellence® at stout.com.

* Based on the total number of deals reported by more than 20 companies since 2012 in Refinitiv's Mergers and Acquisitions Review. Individual yearly U.S. rankings: 2019 (2), 2018 (2) 2017 (2), 2016 (3), 2015 (2), 2014 (1), 2013 (3), 2012 (1)

SOURCE Stout