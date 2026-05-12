Stow Town Meeting Overwhelmingly Passes A "Declaration For Democracy And The Rule Of Law"

Eco Policy Advisors celebrates that Hometown of Revolutionary War Minutemen Calls Federal Officials to Uphold Constitution and Rule of Law

STOW, Mass., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a resounding vote at its Annual Town Meeting on May 9th, the Town of Stow, Massachusetts, passed Article 50, the "Declaration for Democracy and the Rule of Law." Stow joins over 100 cities, towns, and counties across the country, including Boston, Brookline, Salem, and Marblehead, standing up for democracy and calling on the federal government to follow the Constitution and the rule of law.

The declaration invokes the town's Revolutionary War heritage. On April 19, 1775, two companies of Minutemen, comprising 81 Stow farmers and merchants marched to Concord to participate in the battle that fired the "shot heard round the world." That legacy of principled civic courage echoed through Saturday's vote.

What the Declaration Affirms

The declaration reaffirms core of the U.S. Constitution: no individual, no even the President is above the law; First Amendment rights including the right to free speech, the freedom of the press and the right to peaceful assembly must be protected; due process must be defended; separation of powers must be preserved; and the military and civil service must be depoliticized. It specifically calls out the President's commitment of the United States to military operations against Iran as unconstitutional as the war was started without Congressional authorization; and decries the undermining by the President of Congress's authority over taxation and spending.

Calls to Action on Immigration

The declaration calls for rapid re-evaluation of DHS, CBP, and ICE, which have detained people without due process, defied court orders, and targeted individuals based on race and national origin. It demands these agencies abide by the rule of law (including human rights law), the Constitution and court orders, and treat people in custody in accordance with the law and Constitution. It demands that DHS, CBP and ICE must rapidly institute transparent measures of accountability to ensure that no actions are taken inconsistent with the law and the Constitution and that no excessive detention facilities are put into operation.

Why a Small Town's Voice Matters

"The answer is the same as it was in 1775. It accomplishes everything that courage and conscience can accomplish when ordinary people refuse to be silent. When Stow speaks, it speaks with 251 years of earned moral authority behind it."

The declaration calls on the Governor, the Attorney General, and Massachusetts' Congressional delegation to defend the Constitution they swore to uphold and to hold the federal government to the same standard.

"These are not partisan principles. They are the fundamental tenets of the republic our ancestors helped found. Stow's Minutemen didn't march to Concord to defend power; they marched to defend liberty."

A copy of the full declaration text is available upon request.

Contact: Mark W. Roberts | Stow, Massachusetts | [email protected] | 617-722-8222

SOURCE ECO Policy Advisors