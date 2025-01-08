Stowers Institute Postdoc selected as HHMI Hanna H. Gray Fellow

Riley Galton, Ph.D., studies a phenomenon that allows many vertebrates – from sharks to mammals – to "pause" their development in response to environmental changes, sometimes for months or even years

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Galton, Ph.D., a Postdoctoral Research Associate at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, has been awarded one of the most prestigious grants presented to early-career scientists. Galton, who is conducting her postdoctoral research in the lab of Stowers President and Chief Scientific Officer Alejandro Sánchez Alvarado, Ph.D., is among the exceptional 25 new scientists joining the 2024 Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Hanna H. Gray Fellows class.

Hanna Gray Fellow Riley Galton, Ph.D.

Galton's background is in genetics, and she is currently investigating how the genetic adaptations of some organisms help them respond to their environment. Her research not only advances our understanding of vertebrate development and evolution, but also has important implications for conservation efforts and human reproductive medicine.

The newest recipients of the Hanna Gray Fellows Program will receive generous funding to pursue bold and innovative research for the remainder of their postdoctoral training and during their transition to independent faculty positions.

The program consists of a diverse group of scientists who demonstrate foundational scientific excellence and the potential for leadership in research, while promoting a culture of inclusivity.

"It is an honor to be included in this cohort of outstanding scientists who share my vision of making science accessible to everyone," said Galton.

Specifically, Galton's science focuses on a phenomenon in vertebrates called embryonic diapause, where some species can literally "pause" their development in response to environmental changes, sometimes for months or even years.

The Hanna Grey Fellows Program is designed to bestow fellows the freedom to pursue challenging scientific questions at the forefront of their respective fields. Each fellow will be supported for up to eight years with $1.5 million in funding. The program is named after Hanna Holborn Gray, former chair of the HHMI board of trustees and former president of the University of Chicago.

"I am fascinated by the diversity of life that exists on this planet," said Galton. "Every organism shares a common ancestor, but their vast differences arise from the interplay between their genomes and environments over millions of years."

Galton earned an undergraduate degree in genetics from the University of California, Davis and a doctoral degree from Caltech. She joined the Sánchez Alvarado Lab in February 2023.

"Riley's research addresses an important yet still unresolved fundamental problem in the life sciences: nature's mastery over biological time," said Sánchez Alvarado. "By studying organisms that wield the extraordinary power to pause the very threads of development, we hope to better understand the mechanisms by which biological systems bend time to suit their environmental needs."

About the Stowers Institute for Medical Research

Founded in 1994 through the generosity of Jim Stowers, founder of American Century Investments, and his wife, Virginia, the Stowers Institute for Medical Research is a non-profit, biomedical research organization with a focus on foundational research. Its mission is to expand our understanding of the secrets of life and improve life's quality through innovative approaches to the causes, treatment, and prevention of diseases.

The Institute consists of 19 independent research programs. Of the approximately 500 members, over 370 are scientific staff that include principal investigators, technology center directors, postdoctoral scientists, graduate students, and technical support staff. Learn more about the Institute at www.stowers.org and about its graduate program at www.stowers.org/gradschool.

Media Contact:

Joe Chiodo

Head of External Communications & Media Relations

724.462.8529

[email protected]

SOURCE Stowers Institute for Medical Research