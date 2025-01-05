STRADVISION and AMD Showcase Next-Generation Perception Technology at CES 2025

First-ever collaboration introduces a robust perception stack for automated driving

STRADVISION's 3D Perception SVNet enables deep learning-based embedded perception algorithms using AMD Versal™ AI Edge Series Adaptive SoC

STRADVISION to host AMD Versal SoC-powered demos during CES® 2025 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, a trailblazer in AI-based vision perception technology, proudly announces a collaboration with AMD for the first time to combine STRADVISION's cutting-edge 3D Perception SVNet with advanced processing technology from AMD to deliver high-performance perception solutions for automated driving systems.

At CES® 2025, STRADVISION will unveil a joint technology demonstration with AMD that features STRADVISION's 3D Perception SVNet, powered by the AMD Versal™ AI Edge Series adaptive SoC, utilizing an 8MP front-facing camera. This showcase underscores STRADVISION's commitment to enhancing ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and autonomous driving technologies with cutting-edge adaptive computing hardware from AMD.

AMD Versal™ AI Edge Series delivers high performance, low latency AI inference for intelligence in automated driving and other demanded AI-driven embedded systems. Designed for sensor fusion and AI algorithm development, the Versal AI Edge series delivers scalable solutions that address diverse performance and power requirements, from edge to endpoint applications.

This collaboration combines AMD adaptive computing hardware with STRADVISION's industry-leading perception software, offering a comprehensive perception stack tailored for real-world driving conditions and delivering reliable, scalable solutions to automotive manufacturers worldwide.

"Our work with AMD represents a pivotal moment for STRADVISION," said Philip Vidal, CBO of STRADVISION. "Combining cutting-edge real-time processing technology from AMD with our advanced 3D perception network, 'SVNet' enables us to redefine industry standards for performance, reliability, and scalability in automated driving systems."

"STRADVISION is helping accelerate autonomous vehicles by increasing the access to ADAS technologies by reducing its cost without compromising its capability," said Wayne Lyons, Senior Director of Marketing, Automotive Segment, AMD. "Together, we're addressing the growing demand for scalable, high-performance solutions that enhance the safety and functionality of automated driving systems."

By joining forces, STRADVISION and AMD are poised to address the needs of the evolving mobility landscape, providing a robust, scalable perception stack optimized for ADAS and autonomous driving systems. This relationship reflects both companies' dedication to shaping the future of automated driving.

CES 2025 Demo Details

Attendees of CES 2025 can experience the 3D Perception SVNet demonstration at both STRADVISION's booth and AMD automotive demo space. This showcase highlights the seamless integration of STRADVISION's AI-powered vision technology with AMD processors, providing a glimpse into the future of automated driving.

Dates: January 7–10, 2025

January 7–10, 2025 Locations: STRADVISION booth at Westgate Hotel Hospitality Suite #2951, Las Vegas , and AMD auto demos at the LVCC, West Hall, Room W223

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

