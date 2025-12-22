STRADVISION to Showcase Scalable Ecosystem Integrations at CES® 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, a global leader in AI-based vision perception technology for autonomous driving, will participate in CES® 2026 in Las Vegas with a strong focus on ecosystem collaboration and platform-level integration with leading semiconductor and technology partners.

At CES 2026, STRADVISION will demonstrate how its vision perception software, SVNet, is implemented and operating across multiple partner ecosystems, spanning both production programs and advanced pre-production deployments. Moving beyond standalone demonstrations, the company will highlight real partner-integrated implementations, underscoring that SVNet is a commercially available product with clear paths to production and scale across global automotive programs.

STRADVISION's CES 2026 strategy reflects a broader shift toward ecosystem-driven growth. By working closely with its ecosystem partners, the company enables OEMs to deploy perception software that is pre-integrated within partner platforms, significantly reducing integration risk and complexity while accelerating time to market. This reinforces STRADVISION's role as a scalable, ecosystem-aligned perception partner across the autonomous driving value chain.

Throughout CES 2026, STRADVISION will engage customers within partner exhibition spaces, supporting focused discussions among STRADVISION, its partners, and potential customers. These engagements are designed to drive concrete commercial opportunities while strengthening joint go-to-market activities.

At the show, STRADVISION will highlight ongoing collaboration with key ecosystem partners, including AMD, Aptiv, Renesas, Seeing Machines, and Texas Instruments. These partnerships illustrate STRADVISION's expanding footprint across multiple chip ecosystems and its ability to operate seamlessly within diverse partner environments.

"CES 2026 is about showing where STRADVISION stands today," said Philip Vidal, Chief Business Officer of STRADVISION. "SVNet is running across multiple partner platforms today, some already in production, others advancing toward SOP. By working closely with our partners, we enable customers to engage with perception software that is integrated, scalable, and aligned with real deployment timelines."

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for vehicles. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making Autonomous Driving and ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category), and 2025 Top SME Innovator by CLEPA for Breakthrough AI 3D Perception Network Technology. In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

