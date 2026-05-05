STRADVISION Observes Growing Demand for Globally Scalable and Production-Ready ADAS Solutions at Auto China 2026

China OEMs shift focus from peak performance competition toward scalable and cost-efficient ADAS deployment

SEOUL, South Korea, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, a provider of AI-powered vision perception software for ADAS and autonomous driving, announced that the company observed a growing industry shift toward production-ready and cost-efficient ADAS solutions during Auto China 2026, held in Beijing from April 24 to May 3.

According to STRADVISION, this year's exhibition reflected a notable change in priorities among Chinese OEMs and automotive ecosystem players, with increasing emphasis placed on global coverage, scalable deployment, hardware efficiency, and commercialization readiness rather than high-compute performance competition alone.

The company noted that compared with previous years, OEM discussions at Auto China 2026 placed greater emphasis on the global coverage capability of ADAS solutions, as well as optimizing ADAS for entry-level and mid-segment vehicles to enable broader vehicle lineup adoption—particularly amid intensifying competition in the China automotive market. "Across the exhibition floor, we observed growing demand for ADAS solutions capable of balancing global coverage, perception performance with deployment efficiency and production scalability," said Frank Liu, Sales Director of STRADVISION China. "Automakers are increasingly prioritizing practical, globally deployable system architectures that can support wider adoption across vehicle lineups while managing hardware cost and power efficiency."

STRADVISION added that the market focus appears to be shifting toward expanding L2 and L2+ adoption in volume-production vehicles, balancing ADAS performance with production cost efficiency, reducing SoC-related cost burdens, and improving software and hardware integration efficiency for mass deployment.

These trends are emerging as automakers face mounting pressure to deliver intelligent driving features across broader price segments while maintaining cost competitiveness in the rapidly evolving China market.

Within this industry transition, STRADVISION believes its technology positioning aligns closely with current OEM requirements. The company's AI-based vision perception software is designed with a lightweight deep learning architecture and supports deployment across diverse hardware platforms, enabling automakers to optimize both system performance and hardware efficiency.

STRADVISION's technology was also introduced as part of a global collaboration showcase presented within the booth of Axera during the exhibition. The showcase highlighted vision perception scenarios across multiple global regions, including Korea, Europe, the United States, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia, demonstrating scalable deployment capabilities across diverse driving environments.

"As the ADAS market matures, competitiveness is increasingly defined not only by raw performance, but by how efficiently technologies can be deployed into real production programs," said Philip Vidal, CBO of STRADVISION. "We believe this market direction is creating new opportunities for optimized and scalable vision perception solutions."

China continues to accelerate ADAS commercialization across both premium and mass-market vehicle segments, reinforcing the importance of software architectures capable of supporting scalable deployment strategies under increasingly cost-sensitive market conditions.

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for vehicles. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making Autonomous Driving and ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category), and 2025 Top SME Innovator by CLEPA for Breakthrough AI 3D Perception Network Technology. In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

SOURCE StradVision