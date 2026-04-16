STRADVISION Enables Scalable ADAS Deployment in India's Commercial Vehicle Market with Efficient AI Perception

SEOUL, South Korea, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, a company specializing in AI-based vision perception technology for automotive applications, today announced that a global commercial vehicle OEM has selected SVNet for deployment across its India vehicle lineup. The program targets fleet-scale ADAS deployment in India's commercial vehicle segment, where cost-efficient and reliable perception software is critical to broad adoption.

India's commercial vehicle market presents a distinct set of requirements for ADAS deployment. Delivering reliable perception at scale requires software capable of running on low-cost, resource-constrained hardware while maintaining stable performance across diverse and high-density traffic conditions. For commercial vehicle operators, where uptime and operating efficiency are central concerns, both technical performance and deployment economics must be addressed.

SVNet is designed to meet these requirements. The software delivers stable object detection and classification across the road conditions characteristic of the Indian market, including mixed-traffic environments with two- and three-wheelers, pedestrians, and other vulnerable road users, while operating within the compute budgets suited to commercial-vehicle platforms. This enables OEMs to deploy core ADAS functions, including automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, and lane departure warning, across multiple vehicle models and configurations from a single software stack.

The program is structured for deployment across multiple vehicle models, enabling the OEM to standardize a single perception platform while adapting to model-specific hardware configurations. With approximately five million cumulative SVNet units deployed globally, STRADVISION brings the production scale and software maturity that high-volume commercial programs require.

Philip Vidal, CBO of STRADVISION, said, "India's commercial vehicle segment is one of the most consequential ADAS markets opening right now. The scale of the fleet, the complexity of the traffic environment, and the cost requirements make it a genuine test of whether perception software can perform where it matters most. SVNet was built for exactly this kind of deployment, and this program is a strong validation of that."

This development reflects a broader shift in the automotive industry, where the focus of ADAS competition is expanding from performance to efficiency and scalability. STRADVISION will continue to support OEMs with perception solutions that can be applied across diverse vehicle platforms and market conditions.

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for vehicles. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making Autonomous Driving and ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category), and 2025 Top SME Innovator by CLEPA for Breakthrough AI 3D Perception Network Technology. In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

www.stradvision.com

SOURCE StradVision