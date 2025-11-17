StraighterLine Announces Lynn Pitcavage as President and General Manager of Early Childhood Education Division

Pitcavage will oversee StraighterLine 's expanding early childhood initiatives aimed at improving access, quality and outcomes in early learning.

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StraighterLine, a leading provider of affordable, flexible, and career-aligned education pathways, today announced the appointment of Lynn Pitcavage as President and General Manager of its Early Childhood Education (ECE) division.

Lynn Pitcavage, President and General Manager of StraighterLine's Early Childhood Education (ECE) division.

Pitcavage brings decades of experience in starting, building and advising early childhood education, K-12 and digital learning programs. She has held senior leadership positions at organizations shaping the future of learning, including Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, where she oversaw large-scale curriculum and assessment implementations across multiple states and districts. At Age of Learning (ABCmouse), Pitcavage expanded access to early learning programs for children and families nationwide.

Most recently, Pitcavage served as chief revenue officer at Hatch Early Learning, leading product and market expansion efforts in early learning technology. In that capacity, she directed all aspects of go-to-market and post-sales strategy, advancing revenue growth and customer success through innovation and cross-functional collaboration.

In addition to her work in the private sector, Pitcavage has contributed to the advancement of early childhood policy and practice through partnerships with education leaders, state agencies and nonprofit organizations. Her career reflects a consistent focus on scaling programs, building partnerships and driving measurable impact for young learners.

"Lynn has spent her career working hand in hand with educators, school districts and state agencies to make high-quality early learning more accessible," said Matt Hulett, CEO of StraighterLine. "She brings a deep understanding of how policy, practice and technology come together to improve outcomes for children. We're fortunate to have her leading this next chapter of our ECE programming."

StraighterLine is developing new ways to help childcare professionals earn credentials and access flexible, high-quality training. Pitcavage joins StraighterLine as the company expands its early childhood education work to meet growing demand from states and providers.

"StraighterLine's ECE business is uniquely positioned to support educators, childcare providers, and state agencies at a critical moment for early learning," said Pitcavage. "I am excited to join the team in delivering innovative solutions for children, families, and educators across the country."

About StraighterLine

StraighterLine is the market-leading provider of in-demand online education, empowering learners to achieve their goals faster through flexible, affordable, and high-quality courses. We create opportunities for career advancement through accessible education, serving over 200,000+ learners annually. StraighterLine's portfolio features industry-leading brands providing a wide range of educational solutions, including CCEI and ProSolutions Training, premier providers of early childhood education credentials and professional development; Preppy, a leader in professional certification programs that accelerate career growth; and StraighterLine, the trusted choice for transferable online college courses. For more information, visit: www.straighterline.com.

