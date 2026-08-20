STRAINE WELCOMES BIRD DENTAL STUDIO TO THE NETWORK, EXPANDING ITS REACH TO 17 STATES

Dr. Jayson Bird's Idaho Falls practice joins a fast-growing, dentist-first DSO built for owners who refuse to choose between growth and legacy.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Idaho just got a new reason to smile. Straine, one of the most distinctive and sought-after operators in the Dental Services Organization (DSO) space, today announced the acquisition of Bird Dental Studio in Idaho Falls, led by Dr. Jayson Bird.

The partnership marks Straine's entry into its 17th state, pushing the company's dentist-owned, dentist-led network deeper into the Mountain West and further cementing its reputation as one of the fastest-growing DSOs in the country.

Straine welcomes Bird Dental Studio and Dr. Jayson Bird of Idaho Falls, Idaho, to its growing network of practices.

A Practice Built To Turn Heads

Bird Dental Studio has spent years earning its reputation across eastern Idaho, not just for clinical precision, but for the kind of patient experience people go out of their way to talk about. The practice offers advanced implant dentistry, All-on-X full-arch restorations, cosmetic dentistry, IV sedation and general dentistry, all delivered with the kind of warmth that turns first-time visitors into lifelong patients.

Dr. Bird, a Shelley, Idaho native, earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Idaho before graduating Magna Cum Laude from Creighton University School of Dentistry. He has since been honored with the Excellence in Implant Placement award from the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) and now leads a team whose combined experience tops 90 years.

"Idaho is a state we've watched closely, and Bird Dental Studio is exactly the kind of practice that makes an entry worth the wait. Dr. Bird has built something patients genuinely trust, backed by real clinical excellence and a team culture you can feel the moment you walk through the door. That's precisely the caliber of partner Straine is built for." — Kerry Straine | CEO, Straine

"I built this practice on the belief that patients deserve outstanding clinical care and a team that genuinely cares about their experience. Partnering with Straine lets me keep doing exactly that — with the resources, systems and support to grow, without ever losing what makes Bird Dental Studio feel like home for our patients." — Dr. Jayson Bird | Owner, Bird Dental Studio

Growth Without The Trade-offs

Most DSOs force a choice: sell your practice, and watch it slowly stop feeling like yours. Straine was built on the opposite premise. Straine provides comprehensive business support while allowing each practice to preserve its culture, clinical philosophy, and patient relationships.

Partner practices gain access to Straine's integrated platform of services, including:

Accounting

Analytics

Business Consulting

Human Resources

Marketing

Performance Management

Recruiting

What began three decades ago as a dental practice management consultancy has grown into a nationally recognized DSO trusted by practice owners across the U.S. and Idaho's addition is only the latest chapter in a growth story that shows no signs of slowing.

An Open Invitation To Idaho's Best

For practice owners who've spent years, or decades, building something they're proud of, the question Straine likes to ask isn't "are you ready to sell?" It's "what could your practice become with the right partner behind it?" If that question sparks even a little curiosity, Straine would love to hear from you.

Learn more about Straine's approach to partnership at straine.com.

About Straine

Straine evolved from a thirty-year practice management and strategic services organization working with thousands of dental practices into a nationally recognized, dentist-owned and dentist-led DSO serving practice owners and emerging DSOs across the U.S. and Canada. Through a comprehensive suite of services – including accounting, analytics, consulting, human resources, performance management and recruiting – Straine empowers its partner practices to focus on what matters most: patient care.

SOURCE Straine Dental Management