Stranded Students in Ukraine: Sewa International Helps Evacuate 150 as Thousands Register for Support

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the conflict in Ukraine continues, and hundreds of thousands flee the country, Sewa International in the USA has started a helpline to assist international students stranded in the country, arranging transportation to the nearest border post, and providing food and shelter during their journey. So far, over 4,000 students have already registered on Sewa International's helpline and the Sewa volunteers are in touch with another 400 people to help them evacuate.

Sewa In Action Proposed Evacuation Kit

Sewa Europe, an independent partner organization, and the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) are working on the ground in ten Ukrainian cities to assist people affected by the war. On February 26, Sewa Europe helped a group of 150 students to travel from Vinnitsa to Chernovtsy by bus. At Chernovtsy Sewa provided them shelter, food, and transport for their onward journey to the Romanian border.

"Sewa International is immediately releasing $10,000 for the Ukrainian relief efforts and started a Facebook fundraising campaign to help people who are threatened by this humanitarian crisis. The messages and videos we are getting from the war zone show the fear, anxiety, and danger people are facing as they run to safety. As the global Sewa network rises to face this challenge, I request people to support Sewa International in this rescue effort," Arun Kankani, President, Sewa International, USA said.

"The war between Russia and Ukraine has affected all people in the region and caused serious distress in a world that is still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Sewa International in the USA, and, HSS volunteers in Europe, the US, and India are receiving hundreds of messages seeking help from people who are stuck in the war zone," he said.

Sewa Europe has released an evacuation checklist to advise people about the most essential items to carry. It lists passport and visa documents, flashlight, five liters of drinking water, match box, winter jacket, sleeping bag, dry fruits and snacks, and COVID-19 vaccine certificates.

To register for assistance, Sewa is asking people to fill in the online form at -- https://bit.ly/SewaUkraineHelpline -- and more information related to Sewa's Ukraine relief efforts directing people to their https://linktr.ee/sewaeurope, https://www.facebook.com/SewaEuropeOfficial or https://www.instagram.com/sewaeurope/.

According to official estimates, about 18,000 Indian students are studying in universities across Ukraine. Due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, they are currently stranded, facing a severe shortage of food, and are in dire need of transport and shelter. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv is advising these students on how to reach country's western borders to reach Poland, Romania, or Hungary from where they can board Air India flights specially operated by the Indian Government to reach India.

About Sewa International

Sewa International (www.sewausa.org) is a 501 (c)(3) Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit that works in the areas of disaster recovery, education, and development. Sewa has 43 Chapters across the USA and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, or national origin.

