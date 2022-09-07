Strata Oncology and University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center Integrate StrataNGS® Test Results with Epic Genomics Module to Enhance Research and Workflows

Integration to provide researchers and physicians with discrete genomic data

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Oncology, Inc ., a next-generation precision oncology company enabling smarter and earlier cancer treatment, today announced the integration of discrete genomic data from its StrataNGS® next-generation sequencing-based tumor profiling with the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center and UW Health Epic genomics module.

The integration will streamline workflows for physicians by creating an easily-accessible and user-friendly database, allowing them to more quickly identify the optimal therapy for each patient with cancer. This integration will also enable the institution to expand its research and understanding of cancer.

"For many oncologists, genomic reports are inaccessible in hard-to-find scanned documents," said Mark Burkard, M.D., Ph.D., associate director of genomics and precision medicine at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center. "With the help of Strata Oncology and our UW Healthlink Builders, we have finally integrated genomic findings directly into our electronic medical records system (EMR). Now, physicians will have genomics at their fingertips, and as we learn more about them, we can easily search the EMR for affected patients and alert their physicians. This collaboration will ensure that UW Health and University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center delivers remarkable care."

"By integrating data from StrataNGS into the Epic genomics module, the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center will be able to more efficiently and effectively use genomic data to treat and understand cancer," said Dan Rhodes, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Strata Oncology. "We believe that the future of cancer care will depend heavily on dynamic information and reporting. This integration is a major step toward that, and toward delivering the best possible treatment to every patient with cancer."

About StrataNGS

StrataNGS is a 437-gene next-generation sequencing-based tumor profiling test for patients with advanced solid tumors. The test is optimized for small tumor tissue samples to provide more patients the opportunity to benefit from precision medicine. StrataNGS analyzes all guideline-recommended genes and all classes of genomic variants. It also analyzes primary driver gene fusions, microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB). Supplemental information from simultaneous quantitative RNA sequencing is provided with every report, which can be used to help expand treatment selection beyond mutation-guided therapies to expression-based therapeutics classes such as antibody-drug conjugates. StrataNGS is covered for qualifying Medicare and Medicare Advantage patients across all solid tumors.

About Strata Oncology

Strata Oncology, Inc. is a precision oncology company dedicated to delivering the best possible treatment for each patient with cancer. The company combines molecular profiling, real-world data, and large-scale clinical trials to identify and deliver optimal treatments for patients with cancer. For more information visit strataoncology.com .

