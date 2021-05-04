Strata Oncology Announces Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Oncology, Inc., a precision oncology company advancing molecular indications for cancer therapies, today announced that its abstract on the use of comprehensive genomic and transcriptome profiling to predict the benefit of pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer was selected for poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place virtually from June 4-8, 2021.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Abstract title: Comprehensive genomic and transcriptomic profiling (CGTP) to predict pembrolizumab (P) benefit in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors (STs)

Session title: Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Additional meeting information is available on the ASCO website, where the abstract will be published on May 19, 2021.

About Strata Oncology

Strata Oncology, Inc. is a precision oncology company dedicated to delivering the best possible treatment for each patient with cancer. The company combines molecular profiling, real-world data, and a large-scale clinical trial platform to identify and deliver optimal treatments for patients with cancer. StrataNGS is a comprehensive genomic profiling test that features the lowest tumor tissue requirements in the industry so that more patients can get the results and treatments they need. For more information visit www.strataoncology.com.

