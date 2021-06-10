Strata Oncology Appoints Former Abbott Executive Mark Szewczyk as Chief Commercial Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to Strata Oncology. Successful cancer management requires collaboration, and nobody understands that better than Mark, who has decades of experience in leading teams that deliver exceptional results," said Dan Rhodes, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Strata Oncology. "His proven leadership in commercial strategy and extensive experience in molecular diagnostics will be vital to our efforts to bring the right treatment to patients with cancer through precision medicine."

Szewczyk brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare and commercial leadership in molecular diagnostics. Prior to joining Strata Oncology, he served as Vice President, Global Commercial Operations, molecular diagnostics at Abbott; General Manager in Abbott's molecular diagnostics division; General Manager, diagnostics imaging systems at Philips Healthcare; and General Manager of the Cleveland Clinic Home Care. Szewczyk holds a Masters of Business Administration from Drexel University and a Bachelor of Science in pharmacy from the Ohio State University.

"Strata Oncology is poised for significant growth and I am very excited to bring my experience in transforming healthcare organizations to the company," said Szewczyk. "The team's passion for changing the landscape of cancer care is clear and I look forward to working with these talented individuals to improve outcomes for patients with cancer."

About Strata Oncology

Strata Oncology, Inc. is a precision oncology company dedicated to delivering the best possible treatment for each patient with cancer. The company combines molecular profiling, real-world data, and a large-scale clinical trial platform to identify and deliver optimal treatments for patients with cancer. StrataNGS is a comprehensive genomic profiling test that features the lowest tumor tissue requirements in the industry so that more patients can get the results and treatments they need. For more information visit www.strataoncology.com.

