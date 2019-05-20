Strata Oncology to Present Interim Data from the Strata Trial at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Oncology, Inc., a precision oncology company, today announced that data from its Strata Trial, a nationwide observational NGS screening protocol providing no-cost tumor sequencing and clinical trial matching for 100,000 advanced cancer patients, will be presented in a poster at the upcoming 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place in Chicago, IL, from May 31-June 4, 2019.

"The Strata Trial enables routine genomic testing for advanced cancer patients at the Ochsner Health System, which has opened an array of options for targeted treatment, as well as enrollment in precision medicine clinical trials available at our cancer center," said Marc Matrana, MD, MSc, FACP, Director of the Ochsner Precision Cancer Therapeutics Program.

"Data from the Strata Trial support the feasibility of using a system-wide genomic testing protocol to identify patients who may be eligible for biomarker-driven trials," said Dan Rhodes, co-founder, chief executive officer, Strata Oncology. "Strata is committed to improving outcomes for patients and accelerating drug approvals through a model that integrates universal genomic sequencing for advanced cancer patients and cutting-edge clinical research."

Strata recently announced a clinical development collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Inc. utilizing Strata's precision drug development platform and proprietary biomarkers for the evaluation of Arcus' clinical-stage anti-PD-1 antibody AB122.

Abstract Title: No-Cost Next Generation Sequencing of Advanced Cancer Patients within the Strata Precision Oncology Network Supports Clinical Trial Enrollment

Abstract Number: 3073

Board Number: 65

Session Information: Developmental Therapeutics and Tumor Biology (Nonimmuno)

Date/Time: Saturday June 1, 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM

About Strata Oncology

Strata Oncology, Inc. is a precision medicine company dedicated to transforming cancer care by building a platform to systematize precision oncology across a network of health systems and pharma companies. Strata empowers health systems to deliver a cost-effective, system-wide, precision oncology program, one that integrates cutting-edge molecular profiling and precision therapy trials with routine care, so that all advanced cancer patients have the opportunity to benefit. This large network of trial-ready health systems provides a mechanism to rapidly and predictably enroll precision therapy trials. For more information visit www.strataoncology.com.

