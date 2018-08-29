STRATACACHE Announces Ben Reynolds as Vice President of Business Development for Walkbase Platform

The announcement coincides with a Walkbase refresh — updating the branding and positioning of the platform, which brings the same dynamic responsiveness of e-commerce to physical spaces such as retail stores, quick-service restaurants, entertainment venues and banks. Walkbase uses in-store sensor technology to measure and analyze customer behaviors and preferences, converting them in to actionable insights. These rich insights can be used to personalize marketing across channels and improve store operations.

Walkbase was acquired by STRATACACHE in October 2017 and has shown opportunity for rapid growth on a global scale, having been featured at events for companies across the STRATACACHE family of intelligent visual and audience engagement solutions companies. Reynolds, who joined the STRATACACHE team earlier this year, identifies and supports opportunities for retailers, restaurants and venue owner/operators to understand how shoppers and audiences are spending time and money, and how to optimize their overall experience with personalized messages on any screen.

"We've identified a huge opportunity to help brick-and-mortar venues enable a seamless customer experience as the convergence of online and offline continues. Walkbase technology provides offline retailers the same dynamic level of real-time data as e-commerce and is going to have a huge impact for marketers who are in a daily fight against Amazon and other e-commerce retailers," said Reynolds. "The Walkbase team has created a platform that gathers actionable shopper insights while delivering something that is unmatchable in online commerce — memorable in-store experiences and a concierge-level of service. We're directly contributing to true retail transformation."

Reynolds comes to STRATACACHE from MaxPoint Interactive where he was Senior Director of Retail Solutions and lead a cross functional team to successfully build and position innovative new digital measurement product for in-store retail. He holds a BS and MBA from Indiana University. Reynolds is based out of Michigan, but frequently travels to customer meetings and events, most recently speaking about Walkbase and "Enabling Personalization and Messaging with Location Intelligence" at the Retail Council of Canada's Store 2018 event in Toronto.

To see the new look of Walkbase visit www.walkbase.com. Visit www.stratacache.com for more information on the full scope of STRATACACHE's marketing technology.

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 2 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

