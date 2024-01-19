Strategic Analysis of Future Passenger Car Cockpit Solutions by Key Providers in North America and Europe

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of Future Passenger Car Cockpit Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study examines the evolution of passenger vehicle cockpit technologies from conventional systems to smart systems with digital user interfaces.

This shift is attributed to the growing demand for connectivity and entertainment services for the driver and other occupants. The adoption of advanced autonomous driving functionalities has paved the way for utilizing the vehicle transit time to be more productive and engaging for the occupants, redefining the passenger vehicle as a personalized living space rather than just a means of transport.

This study provides an overview of the smart cockpit systems provided by key solution providers in North America and Europe. As smart cockpit systems undergo constant development in technology and services, solution providers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) offer unique features and personalization to gain a competitive edge and establish a distinct value proposition.

The different smart cockpit features available in the vehicles of key OEMs and developments in car cockpits in concept vehicles have also been covered. The study identifies the factors driving and restraining growth in this space and concludes by highlighting the opportunities emerging from the changes in this industry for market players and stakeholders to leverage.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Passenger Car Cockpit Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

Passenger Car Cockpit Components - Overview

  • Passenger Car Cockpit - Key Components and Systems
  • Passenger Car Cockpit Key Components and Systems - Description
  • Passenger Car Cockpit Ecosystem

Trends, Strategies, and Challenges

  • Digital Cockpit - Current Trends and Future Outlook
  • Cockpit OEMs' Strategy and Technology Matrix
  • Challenges of Digital Cockpit Development

OEM Cockpit Technologies

  • Sony Honda Mobility's (SHM) AFEELA - Concept Vehicle Background
  • AFEELA Prototype Cockpit Features
  • Chrysler Synthesis Cockpit Concept and Background
  • Chrysler Synthesis Cockpit Features
  • BMW Concept Vehicles and Cockpit of the Future
  • BMW's Cockpit of the Future
  • Volkswagen - ID.7 Cockpit Features
  • Peugeot Inception Cockpit Features
  • Mercedes Cockpit Features
  • Volvo Cockpit Features
  • Xpeng Cockpit Features
  • NIO Cockpit Features
  • Audi Concept Cars and Cockpit Features
  • Future Passenger Car Cockpit Features from Major OEMs - Summary

Digital Cockpit Solution Providers

  • Digital Cockpit Platforms of Major Solution Providers
  • Visteon Smart Cockpit Module Components and Features
  • Continental Smart Cockpit Module Components and Features
  • Bosch Smart Cockpit Module Components and Features
  • Benchmarking of Cockpit Solution Providers for Key OEMs
  • Key Cockpit Features and Solution Providers by Vehicle Model

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Cockpit Entertainment
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Personalization
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - HWW as an Integrated Feature
  • The Last Word

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Audi
  • BMW
  • Bosch
  • Chrysler
  • Continental
  • Mercedes
  • NIO
  • Peugeot
  • Sony Honda Mobility (SHM)
  • Visteon
  • Volkswagen
  • Volvo
  • Xpeng

