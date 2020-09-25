Strategic Analysis of the United States Lawn Mower Market, 2020-2025: Dynamics of the Landscaping Industry are Changing with the Dawn of Robotic Lawn Mower
Sep 25, 2020, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this U.S. Lawn Mower Market Report
The U.S. lawn mower market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2025.
The U.S. commercial lawn mower market is growing on account of the growing demand for landscaping services in residential lawns, golf courses, sports fields, and public parks across the country. The use of IoT-enabled technology, in combination with machine learning and AI, could lead to a paradigm shift in the US's system management and control. The landscaping industry is growing in commercial construction activities due to the increasing demand for backyard beautification, contributing to the growth of the U.S commercial lawn mower market. The development of green spaces and green roofs is driving the US industry's need for innovative lawn mower products.
Owing to the use in golf courses and other large parks and lawns, the increasing deployment of new commercial lawn mowers would fuel market growth. The lawn mower market in the US will witness surging demand during the period 20192025. With the increase in spending toward eco-friendly landscaping, connecting lawn mowers, with the internet of technology, development of sustainable cities, among others, the demand for electric lawn mowers is anticipated to increase. Further, activities such as golf are becoming mainstream consumer leisure destinations, thereby witnessing high growth in the US.
U.S. Lawn Mower Market Segmentation
The U.S. Lawn mower market research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, fuel type, end-user, blade type, other type, geography. In terms of unit shipment, the walk-behind segment is expected to reach a revenue share of close to 14 million by 2025. The increasing demand for professional landscaping services in the country is likely to propel the demand for commercial lawn mowers during the forecast period. Ride-on mowers are primarily in the range of 18-25 HP.
They are self-propelled and are majorly air-conditioned. The engines have largely evolved to having electric starters, which is likely to increase their adoption during the forecast period. Diesel engines are increasingly being used in ride-on mowers. Both ride-on and walk-behind mowers have witnessed developments in transmissions. Electric-start models have choices such as liquid cooling, V-twin, or diesel power. The competitive advantages offered by walk-behind mowers have been the primary reason for their high uptake. Further, the requirement for productivity and efficiency and the absence of mowers that can handle a variety of terrains have almost made the production of zero-turn mowers a necessity among vendors.
The US residential user segment is expected to reach 10.51 million units by 2025. The increasing integration of eco-friendly solutions with mower technology is expected to encourage residential owners to procure the latest and advanced lawn mowers. Zero-turn mowers are offering a complete range of equipment, which can provide convenience and comfort, ease of operation, and better-quality performance. Residential users are engaged in using lawn care equipment devices, particularly lawnmowers. The usage of battery-powered and electric-powered zero-turn lawn mower equipment is anticipated to gain a considerable rise in demand among household users in developed countries.
Gas-powered lawn mowers dominated the US market in 2019. The increasing demand for lawn and yard landscaping will help this segment to gain market share during the forecast period. The electric-powered lawn mower segment is expected to grow owing to the growing demand for eco-friendly lawn mowers during the forecast period. In the future, hybrid mowers are expected to gain popularity with combinations of battery and engine-powered technology and gas and battery-powered technology due to the existent noise and emission challenges, which are expected to increase in the future.
While battery will be the main source of power, small combustion engines are expected to supplement power alternative fuel, and power sources such as propane and solar will become mainstream. Electric cutting units and traction power are also likely to find their way into golf course mower equipment. While air-cooled engines are widespread, liquid-cooled engines are gaining traction in mowers.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Dynamics Of Landscaping Industry
7.3 Dawn Of Robotic Lawn Mower
8 Impact Of COVID-19
8.1 Overview
8.2 COVID-19 Impact On Global Trade
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Connecting Lawn Mowers With The IoT
9.2 Growing Landscaping Industry
9.3 Growing Influx Of Alternate Fuel Options & Robotic Lawn Mowers
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Increased Demand For Golf Courses
10.2 Growth In Manufacture-Led Programs & Initiatives
10.3 Development Of Sustainable Cities
10.4 Influence Of Internet In Shaping End-Users' Purchasing Behavior
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Increase in Artificial Grass Usage
11.2 Rise In Xeriscaping
11.3 Shortage of Skilled & Qualified Labors
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Historic Data 2016-2018
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Product
12.4 End-User
12.5 Fuel Type
12.6 Blade Type
12.7 Drive Type
12.8 Start Type
12.9 Five Forces Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
13.1 Value Chain Overview
13.2 Value Chain Analysis
14 Product
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
14.3 Market Overview
15 Walk-Behind Mowers
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
15.3 Market Size & Forecast
15.4 Market Size & Forecast By Sub-Product
15.5 Reel/Cylinder Walk-Behind Mowers
15.6 Self-Propelled Walk-Behind Mowers
15.7 Walk-Behind Push Mower
15.8 Walk-Behind Hover Mower
16 Ride-On Mowers
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
16.3 Market Size & Forecast
16.4 Market Size & Forecast By Sub-Product
16.5 Standard Ride-On
16.6 ZERO-TURN MOWER
16.7 LAWN TRACTOR
16.8 Garden Tractor
17 Robotic Lawn Mowers
17.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipment
18 Fuel Type
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
18.3 Market Overview
18.4 Gas-Powered
18.5 Electric-Corded
18.6 Electric Cordless/Battery-Powered
18.7 Propane-Powered
18.8 Manual-Powered
19 End User
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
19.3 Market Overview
19.4 Residential Users
19.5 Professional Landscaping Service
19.6 Golf Courses
19.7 Government & Others
20 Drive Type
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
20.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
20.3 Market Overview
20.4 Manual Drive
20.5 RWD
20.6 FWD
20.7 AWD
21 Start Type
21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
21.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
21.3 Market Overview
21.4 No Start Required
21.5 Keyed Start
21.6 Push Start
21.7 Recoil Start
22 Blade Type
22.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
22.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
22.3 Market Overview
22.4 Deck/Standard Blades
22.5 Mulching Blades
22.6 Lifting Blades
22.7 Cylinder Blades
23 Distribution Channel
23.1 Market Overview
23.2 Manufacture, Production, And Distribution
23.3 Distribution Through Retail Stores
23.4 Distribution Through Online Websites
24 Competitive Landscape
24.1 Competition Overview
25 Key Company Profiles
- Ariens Company (AriensCo)
- Briggs & Stratton
- Deere & Company
- Honda
- Husqvarna Group
- Kubota
- MTD Products
- Robert Bosch
- STIGA Group
- Techtronic Industries
- Textron
- The Toro Company
26 Other Prominent Vendors
- Alamo Group
- Alfred Krcher
- AL-KO
- Altoz
- AGCO
- AS-Motor
- Bad Boy Mowers
- Black + Decker
- Blount International
- Bobcat Company
- Carraro
- Chervon Group
- Cobra Garden Machinery
- Einhell Germany
- Emak Group
- Erkunt Traktor Sanayii
- Excel Industries
- Future Gen Robotics
- Generac Power Systems
- Greenworks Tools
- Grey Technology
- Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology
- Hayter Limited
- Hitachi
- The Hyundai Motor Group
- iRobot
- LG
- Lowe's Corporation (Kobalt)
- Makita Corporation
- Mamibot
- McLane Manufacturing
- Mean Green Products
- Metalcraft of Mayville
- Moridge Manufacturing
- Ningbo NGP Industry
- Positec Tool (WORX)
- R&R Products
- Schiller Grounds Care
- Shibaura
- Snow Joe
- STIHL
- SUMEC Corp. (Yard Force)
- Swisher Acquisition
- The Kobi Company
- Turflynx
- Venture Products
- Volta
- Walker
- Weibang
- WIPER ECOBORT by NIKO
- Wright Manufacturing
- Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)
- Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology
- ZIPPER Maschinen
- Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s1hp3o
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets