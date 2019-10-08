Strategic Assessment of Shared Mobility Market in India, 2019: The Indian Shared Mobility Market Comprises More than 2 Million Vehicles & Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.7% Until 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Assessment of Shared Mobility Market in India, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this study is to evaluate the shared mobility market in India and differentiate the various business models available. The study focuses on investment, growth opportunities, and partnerships within the automotive industry. It also analyses the strategies of the main shared mobility companies in India. The total shared mobility fleet in India is expected to reach 4.7 million units by 2025.



Ola is the market leader, as it offers a wide range of services. Uber is the second-largest player offering services similar to that of Ola; however, the company has a smaller geographical footprint than Ola. Ridesharing and car, and two-wheeler sharing business models are expected to expand quickly because of the favorable demographic environment.



Key Features

To provide a strategic review of the shared mobility ecosystem and market, involving significant and main technology trends in India .

. To analyze the key shared mobility companies and their business strategies in India .

. To illustrate the shared mobility business models: eHailing, car sharing, ride sharing, bicycle sharing, scooter-/bike-sharing solutions.

To identify market trends, such as strategic alliances, and collaborative services.

To evaluate the current market size and growth opportunities for stakeholders.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the current business environment for shared mobility services?

What are the current and anticipated trends in the industry?

Who are the key market participants? How have they evolved in the Indian market?

What are the market drivers and restraints that influence the growth of the shared mobility market?

What are the policies and regulations that govern the ride-sharing business in India ?

? What is the impact of Mega Trends, such as connected vehicles and EVs, on the shared mobility space?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

3. An Overview of the Indian Mobility Market

Macroeconomic Overview

Modes of Urban Mobility

Public Transportation

Public Transportation Key Statistics, 2018

Key Challenges to Public Transportation

4. Shared Mobility Definitions and Segmentation

Shared Mobility Market Segmentation

Ride-Hailing/eHailing Market Definition

Car Sharing/Self-drive Market Definition

Ride-Sharing/Car Pooling Market Definition

Bike-/Scooter Sharing Market Definition

5. An Overview of the Indian Shared Mobility Market

Modes of Urban Mobility

Shared Mobility Business Models

A Snapshot of Shared Mobility in India

Key Highlights

Key Statistics

Current Market Outlook

Market Participants and Services

Market Development Timeline

OEM Investment and Partnership

OEM Interests

Market Share Analysis

Indian Shared Mobility Market Overview-Ride Hailing and Ride Sharing

Indian Shared Mobility Market Overview-Car Sharing

Indian Shared Mobility Market Overview-Two-wheeler Sharing

6. Leading Shared Mobility Participants

Company Overview

Service Offerings

eHailing Services ( India )

) Vehicle Leasing Business Overview ( India )

) Food Delivery ( India )

) Payments Service ( India )

) Key Government Alliances

Regional Presence

Funding Rounds

Key Shareholders

Financial Overview

Key Challenges

7. Uber

Company Overview (Global), 2019

Uber Service Offerings (Uber)

Uber eHailing Services ( India )

) Uber Food Delivery ( India )

) Uber Vehicle Leasing Business Overview ( India )

) Recent Alliances

Uber Geographical Footprint

Uber Geographical Footprint-India

Uber Funding Rounds (Global)

Uber Key Shareholders

Uber Key Statistics

8. Shared Mobility Market-Voice of Customer

Shared Mobility Market-Voice of Customer Survey

9. Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Market Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Market Restraints Explained

10. Market Trends

Trends impacting Shared Mobility Market in India

11. Government Policy and Regulation

Regulatory Framework for Shared Mobility in India

State-Level Regulations

12. Indian Shared Mobility Market-Future Outlook

Indian Shared Mobility Market Forecast

Indian Shared Mobility Market-Future Outlook

13. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Geographic Expansion and Collaboration Opportunities for Shared Mobility Providers

Growth Opportunity 2-Opportunities for Sustainable Business Models for Shared Mobility Providers

Growth Opportunity 3-The Advent of Blockchain

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

14. The Last Word

Key Conclusions

3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

15. Profiles of Other Prominent Shared Mobility Players-Jugnoo

Jugnoo-Company Overview

Jugnoo-Business Model

Jugnoo-Product and Services Offered

Jugnoo-Ownership Structure/Investors/Collaborators

Jugnoo-Key Developments/Plans/Announcements

16. Profiles of Other Prominent Shared Mobility Players-BlaBlaCar

17. Profiles of Other Prominent Shared Mobility Players-Quick Ride

18. Profiles of Other Prominent Shared Mobility Players-Mahindra Glyd

19. Profiles of Other Prominent Shared Mobility Players-Zoomcar

20. Profiles of Other Prominent Shared Mobility Players-Revv

21. Profiles of Other Prominent Shared Mobility Players-Drivezy

22. Profiles of Other Prominent Shared Mobility Players-Myles

23. Profiles of Other Prominent Shared Mobility Players-Bounce (Metro Bikes)

24. Profiles of Other Prominent Shared Mobility Players-Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd

25. Profiles of Other Prominent Shared Mobility Players-Mobycy

26. Additional Insights

Mobility Trends in India

Future Revenue Growth from Downstream Services

Market Potential of Key Mobility Clusters

Cost Breakdown Analysis-India

Companies Mentioned



BlaBlaCar

Bounce (Metro Bikes)

Drivezy

Jugnoo

Mahindra Glyd

Mobycy

Myles

Ola

Quick Ride

Revv

Uber

Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd

Zoomcar

