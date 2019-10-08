Strategic Assessment of Shared Mobility Market in India, 2019: The Indian Shared Mobility Market Comprises More than 2 Million Vehicles & Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.7% Until 2025
DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Assessment of Shared Mobility Market in India, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aim of this study is to evaluate the shared mobility market in India and differentiate the various business models available. The study focuses on investment, growth opportunities, and partnerships within the automotive industry. It also analyses the strategies of the main shared mobility companies in India. The total shared mobility fleet in India is expected to reach 4.7 million units by 2025.
Ola is the market leader, as it offers a wide range of services. Uber is the second-largest player offering services similar to that of Ola; however, the company has a smaller geographical footprint than Ola. Ridesharing and car, and two-wheeler sharing business models are expected to expand quickly because of the favorable demographic environment.
Key Features
- To provide a strategic review of the shared mobility ecosystem and market, involving significant and main technology trends in India.
- To analyze the key shared mobility companies and their business strategies in India.
- To illustrate the shared mobility business models: eHailing, car sharing, ride sharing, bicycle sharing, scooter-/bike-sharing solutions.
- To identify market trends, such as strategic alliances, and collaborative services.
- To evaluate the current market size and growth opportunities for stakeholders.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current business environment for shared mobility services?
- What are the current and anticipated trends in the industry?
- Who are the key market participants? How have they evolved in the Indian market?
- What are the market drivers and restraints that influence the growth of the shared mobility market?
- What are the policies and regulations that govern the ride-sharing business in India?
- What is the impact of Mega Trends, such as connected vehicles and EVs, on the shared mobility space?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
3. An Overview of the Indian Mobility Market
- Macroeconomic Overview
- Modes of Urban Mobility
- Public Transportation
- Public Transportation Key Statistics, 2018
- Key Challenges to Public Transportation
4. Shared Mobility Definitions and Segmentation
- Shared Mobility Market Segmentation
- Ride-Hailing/eHailing Market Definition
- Car Sharing/Self-drive Market Definition
- Ride-Sharing/Car Pooling Market Definition
- Bike-/Scooter Sharing Market Definition
5. An Overview of the Indian Shared Mobility Market
- Modes of Urban Mobility
- Shared Mobility Business Models
- A Snapshot of Shared Mobility in India
- Key Highlights
- Key Statistics
- Current Market Outlook
- Market Participants and Services
- Market Development Timeline
- OEM Investment and Partnership
- OEM Interests
- Market Share Analysis
- Indian Shared Mobility Market Overview-Ride Hailing and Ride Sharing
- Indian Shared Mobility Market Overview-Car Sharing
- Indian Shared Mobility Market Overview-Two-wheeler Sharing
6. Leading Shared Mobility Participants
- Company Overview
- Service Offerings
- eHailing Services (India)
- Vehicle Leasing Business Overview (India)
- Food Delivery (India)
- Payments Service (India)
- Key Government Alliances
- Regional Presence
- Funding Rounds
- Key Shareholders
- Financial Overview
- Key Challenges
7. Uber
- Company Overview (Global), 2019
- Uber Service Offerings (Uber)
- Uber eHailing Services (India)
- Uber Food Delivery (India)
- Uber Vehicle Leasing Business Overview (India)
- Recent Alliances
- Uber Geographical Footprint
- Uber Geographical Footprint-India
- Uber Funding Rounds (Global)
- Uber Key Shareholders
- Uber Key Statistics
8. Shared Mobility Market-Voice of Customer
- Shared Mobility Market-Voice of Customer Survey
9. Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Market Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Market Restraints Explained
10. Market Trends
- Trends impacting Shared Mobility Market in India
11. Government Policy and Regulation
- Regulatory Framework for Shared Mobility in India
- State-Level Regulations
12. Indian Shared Mobility Market-Future Outlook
- Indian Shared Mobility Market Forecast
- Indian Shared Mobility Market-Future Outlook
13. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Geographic Expansion and Collaboration Opportunities for Shared Mobility Providers
- Growth Opportunity 2-Opportunities for Sustainable Business Models for Shared Mobility Providers
- Growth Opportunity 3-The Advent of Blockchain
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
14. The Last Word
- Key Conclusions
- 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
15. Profiles of Other Prominent Shared Mobility Players-Jugnoo
- Jugnoo-Company Overview
- Jugnoo-Business Model
- Jugnoo-Product and Services Offered
- Jugnoo-Ownership Structure/Investors/Collaborators
- Jugnoo-Key Developments/Plans/Announcements
16. Profiles of Other Prominent Shared Mobility Players-BlaBlaCar
17. Profiles of Other Prominent Shared Mobility Players-Quick Ride
18. Profiles of Other Prominent Shared Mobility Players-Mahindra Glyd
19. Profiles of Other Prominent Shared Mobility Players-Zoomcar
20. Profiles of Other Prominent Shared Mobility Players-Revv
21. Profiles of Other Prominent Shared Mobility Players-Drivezy
22. Profiles of Other Prominent Shared Mobility Players-Myles
23. Profiles of Other Prominent Shared Mobility Players-Bounce (Metro Bikes)
24. Profiles of Other Prominent Shared Mobility Players-Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd
25. Profiles of Other Prominent Shared Mobility Players-Mobycy
26. Additional Insights
- Mobility Trends in India
- Future Revenue Growth from Downstream Services
- Market Potential of Key Mobility Clusters
- Cost Breakdown Analysis-India
Companies Mentioned
- BlaBlaCar
- Bounce (Metro Bikes)
- Drivezy
- Jugnoo
- Mahindra Glyd
- Mobycy
- Myles
- Ola
- Quick Ride
- Revv
- Uber
- Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd
- Zoomcar
