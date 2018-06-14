Strategic Cyber Ventures Announces New Advisory Board Member

Hank Thomas, CEO of Strategic Cyber Ventures said, "Marc is a unique mixture of entrepreneur and high tech sales professional. He is also a D.C. guy like me that shares a desire to increasingly attract high-tech companies to the area. Marc founded memoryBlue in D.C. and has expanded its business operations to Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California. Marc brings two decades of technology sales and entrepreneurial experience to the SCV advisory team. We are ecstatic to have him onboard."

Under Marc's leadership, memoryBlue has emerged as one of the leading sales development consulting firms for the high-tech industry. Before co-founding memoryBlue, Marc held both inside sales and field sales positions for Computer Associates and MicroStrategy. Marc earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from George Mason University.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the advisory board of SCV," said Marc Gonyea, Advisory Board Member of Strategic Cyber Ventures. "Hank has a strong vision for this organization and I'm looking forward to contributing in any way that I can while helping them reach new heights in the near future."

About Strategic Cyber Ventures

Headquartered in Washington, D.C. and founded in January 2016 by a team of knowledgeable cyber operators, Strategic Cyber Ventures invests in cybersecurity companies that disrupt advanced cyber adversaries and are revolutionizing the cyber product marketplace. The team at SCV has deep roots in both the U.S. government and commercial cybersecurity communities. SCV's mission is to advance cybersecurity through expert investment in synergistic teams and technologies that can solve the world's security problems. If you'd like to learn more about SCV, please visit: https://scvgroup.net.

