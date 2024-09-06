"Strategic Exhibitions & Conferences" Announces the Launch of the Second Edition of the Saudi Woodshow , to Be Held in Riyadh from September 7 to 9, 2025

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internatonal Strategic Exhibitions & Conferences Organizers has announced the second edition of the "Saudi Woodshow," which will be held in the Kingdom's capital city Riyadh, from September 7 to 9, 2025, as part of the "International Wood and Woodworking Machinery Show" series, the leading platform for wood and woodworking machinery in the Middle East and North Africa, boasting unprecedented international participation.

The Saudi Woodshow offers a platform for networking with local, regional and international woodworking industry experts. It also provides opportunities to explore business opportunities with participating exhibitors, secure lucrative deals within the Kingdom, exchange knowledge and experiences, and learn about trends in industry products and services. Thus, it helps attract investment while driving the growth of the wood and woodworking machinery industry in Saudi Arabia and the broader region.

As the specialized trading platform for the wood industry in the Middle East and the GCC, the exhibition is the most significant event dedicated to wood and woodworking machinery in Saudi Arabia. It provides a unique platform for buyers, visitors, sellers and exhibitors from around the world to connect and collaborate. The event is set to attract 10,000 visitors and 450 exhibitors from more than 90 countries. You can reserve your space through the website https://www.woodshowglobal.com/saudi .

Dawood Al-Shezawi, the President of Internatonal Strategic Exhibitions & Conferences Organizers and president of the International Wood and Woodworking Machinery Show, said, "In light of the rapid, unprecedented growth of the construction-and-building sector in Saudi Arabia, driven by the Kingdom's economic-diversification initiatives and the implementation of large-scale projects to stimulate the economy as well as enhanced investment in various sectors. The Saudi Woodshow2025 is sure to be instrumental. It will serve as a pivotal platform for key industry players that seek to explore collaborative opportunities and leverage the available investment prospects. Through a comprehensive showcase of advanced wood products, machinery and technologies, the event seeks to foster innovation, strengthen partnerships, and drive sustainable growth throughout the wood-and-woodworking industry."

The exhibition gives participants the opportunity to explore a vast range of wood products, including sawn wood, engineered wood, fiberboard, plywood, MDF, prefabricated wood panels, wallpaper and decorative products, door veneers, hardwood, softwood and wooden flooring in addition to showcasing tools and accessories, woodworking machinery, abrasives and wood coatings.

It also brings together hundreds of exhibitors, including local and international suppliers, traders and distributors of building materials, furniture manufacturers, machinery producers, architects, interior designers, contractors and Real Estate developers, all of whom will showcase the latest developments and innovative technologies in the field of wood industry and woodworking machinery.

Reports indicate that the value of the construction market in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach $70.33 billion in 2024 and $91.36 billion by 2029, reflecting a remarkable compound annual growth rate of 5.37% over that period.

The driving force behind this growth and development is the adoption and implementation of transformative initiatives such as the futuristic cities of NEOM, the entertainment city of Qiddiya and the Red Sea project, which reflect Saudi Arabia's commitment to sustainable economic growth.

It is noteworthy that Strategic, as part of the "International Wood and Woodworking Machinery Show" series, is also organizing the ninth edition of the Cairo Woodshow, which will be held from November 28 to 30, 2024, at the Cairo International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nasr City, Egypt. Furthermore, the 21st edition of the Dubai Woodshow is scheduled to take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, United Arab Emirates, from April 14 to 16, 2025.

