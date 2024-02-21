STRATEGIC INVESTMENT GROUP ANNOUNCES A NEW PUBLICATION EXPLORING THE CORE FUNCTIONS AND COSTS OF AN INTERNAL INVESTMENT OFFICE

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing efforts to help the institutional investment community stay well-informed on investment and governance topics that impact their roles as institutional investors and fiduciaries, Strategic Investment Group ("Strategic"), a leading Outsourced Chief Investment Officer ("OCIO") founded as an "investment department for hire" for foundations, cultural institutions, endowments, pensions, and healthcare systems, has prepared an informative publication entitled, Building Blocks and Costs of an Internal Investment Office. This publication is part of Strategic's Fiduciary Insights, a series of periodic publications dedicated to supporting those who share fiduciary responsibility.

Building Blocks and Costs of an Internal Investment Office examines three illustrative cases that analyze the active management of multi-asset class portfolios with varying asset sizes. The cases explore portfolios with $500 million, $2 billion, and $10 billion in assets, focusing on recurrent costs while excluding direct and opportunity costs related to setting up an investment office. Strategic's analysis draws upon publicly available information, more than 36 years of experience, and market intelligence.

"We are excited to share our latest publication, which was produced in direct response to one of the most frequently asked questions from organizations with over $500 million in assets regarding the optimal asset size for building an in-person investment team. As the paper explains, this extremely important consideration for your organization involves multiple factors, not only the size of the asset pool. The paper provides valuable insights into the core functions and costs associated with operating an investment office. It also explores the potential pitfalls that may arise in any program," said Nikki Kraus, President and Chief Client Officer of Strategic. "We have received great interest in this paper being updated regularly, so we welcome data sources, comments, suggestions, and inquiries regarding the assumptions underlying the estimates," added Nikki.

Strategic Investment Group®, a pioneer in dedicated Outsourced CIO (OCIO) solutions since 1987, has built enduring partnerships with institutional investors as an outsourced chief investment officer, providing its clients with active portfolio management, rigorous risk management, and open architecture manager selection.

Strategic functions as our clients' investment partner and co-fiduciary, effectively becoming an extension of their resources. Clients are then free to focus on their core missions, while we focus on providing the highly specialized portfolio management expertise that clients need to meet their investment goals. Depending on a client's needs and preferences, Strategic can orchestrate the management of an entire portfolio comprising multiple asset classes, focus on specific asset classes, such as alternatives (e.g., venture capital/private equity, real estate, and/or hedge funds) or international investments, or manage strategies with high potential for adding value. Customized liability-driven investing (LDI) solutions, whether through an integrated total portfolio approach or a targeted long-duration strategy, are also available, as are solutions that address mission-related investment objectives.

We strive to build enduring partnerships with our clients by strengthening their investment programs through a dynamic, value-enhancing investment process, sound governance framework, and world-class client service. Our mission is to empower investors through experience, innovation, and excellence. As of December 31, 2023, Strategic had $27.4 billion in discretionary assets under management.

