Strategic Investment Group Ushers in an Exciting New Era with Key Leadership Appointments; Nikki Kraus appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Christopher Lvoff as President and Co-Chief Investment Officer, effective immediately

ARLINGTON, Va., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Investment Group (Strategic), a leader in the Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nikki Kraus , a stalwart in the OCIO industry with over 30 years of experience, as Chief Executive Officer. In addition, Chris Lvoff , recognized for his deep asset knowledge and investment experience, has been named as President and will continue to serve as Co-Chief Investment Officer. Strategic is proud of its status as a pioneering dedicated OCIO that was female founded and continues to be female led.

Nikki Kraus brings to the table more than three decades of experience serving as a partner to institutional clients and optimizing governance structures for effective oversight and decision-making. This period included authoring two books on best practices, as well as supporting clients in achieving their investment goals. In addition to her client focus, Nikki has been instrumental in developing and executing Strategic's business strategy, driving the important evolution of the past couple of years. She is being elevated to Chief Executive Officer from her current role as President and Chief Client Officer and will continue to be a key member of Strategic's governing Board.

Chris Lvoff has been instrumental in shaping all aspects of Strategic's investment process, client portfolios, portfolio analytics, and investment results, serving as Co-Chief Investment Officer alongside Markus Krygier since August 2021. He has been an active member of its governing Board since February 2023.

"Since 2019, I have had the pleasure of working with both Nikki and Chris as a member of Strategic's Board and more recently as Chair," said Eve Guernsey. "With her extensive experience in the OCIO space, Nikki has a deep understanding of the market we operate in, the firms we compete with, and the clients we serve. She has a clear vision for Strategic's next chapter and a dedication to delivering for our clients. Chris is an astute investor with deep institutional investing skills and experience across asset classes. He fully understands the challenges our clients face and is focused on meeting their investment goals. With 20 years of experience in the markets, Chris has proven to be a strong, inspirational leader of our investors. I am excited to continue working with this exceptional team in our unwavering pursuit of delivering distinguished performance for our clients."

Cyrus Jilla, Group Managing Partner at B-Flexion , a long-term shareholder partner of Strategic, commented: "Having seen Nikki and Chris in action over the last few years, we have no hesitation in supporting these new leadership roles as part of the exceptional team that is Strategic today. Under their leadership, I have no doubt the business will remain relentlessly focused on serving its clients while continuing to innovate for a stronger future."

"We are thankful to Eve and Cyrus for their work with us over the past years and are grateful to the mission-driven and experienced team at Strategic, who makes us better each day," said Nikki Kraus. "Chris and I are honored and energized by these appointments. We are excited to boldly fulfill our mission to empower clients to achieve transformational impact through inspired investing. Our clients are making the world a better place and our team wakes up every day excited to be part of these important efforts. We have deliberately chosen to be selective in the number of clients we serve in order to preserve our ability to generate alpha and to provide the white glove service we are known for, and we strive every day to be the gold standard in everything we do for our clients."

Strategic Investment Group ®, is a pioneer in dedicated Outsourced CIO (OCIO) solutions since 1987. Strategic functions as our clients' investment partner and co-fiduciary, effectively becoming an extension of their resources. Clients are then free to focus on their core missions, while we focus on providing the highly specialized portfolio management expertise that clients need to meet their investment goals. Our mission is empowering clients to achieve transformational impact through inspired investing. Strategic had $28 billion in discretionary assets under management as of March 31, 2024.

