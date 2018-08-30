Strategic Narrative Marketing Gains Traction as Catapult PR Celebrates 19 Years in Business

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult PR (www.catapultpr-ir.com), a high-tech public relations and Strategic Narrative Marketing agency, today announced its 19th anniversary. As the agency celebrates another year helping high tech firms build awareness, develop positioning and messaging, and become thought leaders, the Strategic Narrative Marketing framework it created continues to gain momentum as a new approach for establishing market leadership through category building.

"Over the past year we solidified our presence as the creators of Strategic Narrative Marketing by launching our 'Narrative Practice' service offering," said Guy Murrel, Chief Narrative Officer at Catapult. "Through these services, we empower companies to claim a market space and position themselves as market drivers by creating or reviving an industry category or framework."

Catapult achieved several important milestones over the last year as the company celebrates 19 years in business:

The continued success of its book, "A Practical Guide to Strategic Narrative Marketing" (http://www.catapultpr-ir.com/practical-guide-to-strategic-narrative-marketing/) available on Amazon.

The Strategic Narrative Messaging assessment (http://narrative.catapultpr-ir.com/assessment-2018/), a free tool Catapult launched to offer a personalized messaging analysis for business leaders who are curious where their current messaging stands.

The formal launch of 'Narrative Practice,' – Catapult's new service offering that is centered around the Strategic Narrative Marketing approach. (http://narrative.catapultpr-ir.com/narrative-practice).

"We are proud of our 19-year heritage of building industry awareness and establishing thought leadership positions for tech companies," said Terri Douglas, co-founder and principal at Catapult. "It is our deep industry knowledge and results-driven approach to PR that has led to our continued success in the b2b tech market. We have a fantastic team that is the essence behind what Catapult delivers to its clients each and every day. Through their efforts, we will continue to move forward in our quest of being the sought-after agency of record for tech companies around the globe."

Catapult developed Strategic Narrative Marketing, a structured framework, to help companies break free from "look-at-me" marketing approaches and address inward and stale positioning and messaging that plagues many organizations. Catapult's 'Narrative Practice' leverages Strategic Narrative Marketing to help B2B tech companies define and establish new market categories as a business strategy.

About Catapult PR-IR



Since 1999, Catapult has helped b-to-b tech firms grow and prosper through its blend of strategic messaging, media and analyst relations, social media and content marketing services. Its new Narrative Practice includes a service offering that leverages Strategic Narrative Marketing, a new approach to positioning and messaging that helps organizations define and lead new or existing categories to stand out, say something compelling and win markets. For more information on Catapult, call 303-581-7760 or visit the company's website at http://www.catapultpr-ir.com.

