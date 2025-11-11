Strategic Partnership Between Sanyou Bio and Yugong Bio to Accelerate Expansion in High-End Synthetic Enzyme Market

SHANGHAI, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanyou Bio and Yugong Bio today announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement. This powerful alliance marks a significant step to deepen their collaboration in the development of high-end synthetic molecular enzymes.

This collaboration is based on a strong mutual consensus: Sanyou Bio possesses profound expertise in innovative biopharmaceutical discovery and development, while Yugong Bio holds core advantages in enzyme engineering and large-scale production. This powerful alliance will focus on the entire chain of enzyme product R&D, production, and application. By seamlessly integrating their respective superior resources, the partners aim to jointly overcome key technological bottlenecks in the biopharmaceutical field, committed to driving cost reduction, efficiency improvement, and technological innovation across the industry. This forward-looking strategic layout not only marks a new phase for the collaboration but also injects fresh momentum into the high-quality development of China's biopharmaceutical industry.

Powerful Synergy: Complementary Strengths Form a Solid Foundation for Cooperation

Sanyou Bio is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative antibody drugs. Its internationally leading ultra-trillion-scale antibody library, combined with the dual drivers of "Efficient Screening + AI Analysis," forms a powerful drug discovery engine. This platform enables rapid screening from massive libraries to precise candidates, significantly accelerating early-stage drug discovery and providing solid foundational innovation for R&D. This unique advantage injects a powerful "source of innovation" into early drug R&D, with its vast library capacity and exceptional screening efficiency already becoming an industry tool for accelerating drug discovery.

Yugong Bio is a national high-tech enterprise focusing on upstream molecular enzyme reagents for synthetic biology and their application solutions. The company possesses strong capabilities in enzyme molecular engineering and cell-free protein synthesis. Its enzyme products are renowned for high purity, high activity, and high stability, widely used in basic life science research, biopharmaceutical production, and bio-industrial fields, offering highly differentiated competitive advantages. Leveraging its deep expertise in enzyme engineering, Yugong Bio provides customers with stable, reliable, and cost-effective enzyme-related products and services.

Collaborative Win-Win: Strategic Cooperation Opens a New Future

This strategic collaboration is based on both parties' profound understanding of industry trends and high recognition of each other's technical capabilities. It aims to create core value through deep synergy across three levels:

1. Resource Complementarity: Building End-to-End Capability from "Discovery" to "Delivery": Sanyou Bio will utilize its trillion-scale molecular library and efficient screening platform to support Yugong Bio's enzyme optimization and engineering for specific application scenarios. Yugong Bio will leverage its mature enzyme product R&D and large-scale production system to ensure the quality and stable supply of co-developed products. This integrated "Discovery + Optimization + Production" model will greatly accelerate the R&D industrialization process.

2. Market Win-Win: Creating Cutting-Edge Products with Better Cost-Effectiveness: Through joint R&D and supply chain coordination, the partners aim to develop enzyme preparations and solutions with superior performance and lower cost. This will not only help reduce the R&D and production costs for both parties but also provide more cost-effective products for downstream customers, especially in fields like biopharmaceutical R&D and in vitro diagnostics, enhancing their market competitiveness.

3. Industry Empowerment: Catalyzing Next-Generation Innovative Solutions: This collaboration represents a deep integration of cutting-edge molecular discovery capabilities and advanced enzyme engineering technology. It holds the potential to catalyze a batch of innovative enzyme products and solutions that lead the future, injecting new momentum into the entire biopharmaceutical industry.

Dr. David Lang, Founder and CEO of Sanyou Bio, stated: "The collaboration with Yugong Bio represents a deep coupling of cutting-edge molecular discovery capabilities and advanced enzyme engineering technology. We firmly believe that this strategic synergy will go beyond simple addition of advantages, transcend single, isolated R&D efforts, and create a seamlessly connected value loop, thereby accelerating scientific innovation and the commercial success of branded products."

Dr. Henghao Xu, Founder and CEO of Yugong Bio, stated: "The strategic collaboration with Sanyou Bio is a significant step in Yugong Bio's development journey. Sanyou's exceptional capabilities in ultra-large capacity molecular libraries and screening will inject strong momentum into the foundational innovation of our enzyme products. We are confident that through close cooperation, we can bring more breakthrough products to the market, achieving win-win development."

The strategic collaboration between Sanyou Bio and Yugong Bio is not merely a powerful alliance of complementary strengths but also a key milestone, marking a solid step forward in their journey to deepen industrial synergy and build core technological barriers.

About Yugong Bio

Jiangsu Yugong Biotechnology Co., Ltd. primarily addresses the "bottleneck" situation of upstream molecular enzyme raw materials in domestic synthetic biology and biopharmaceuticals, committed to providing more high-quality, economical, user-friendly enzyme products with independent intellectual property rights. The company headquarters is located in the China (Jiangsu) Pilot Free Trade Zone Lianyungang Area, constructed and managed with reference to GMP standards; its wholly-owned subsidiary Jiangsu Baisimei Biotechnology Co., Ltd., located in the Lianyungang National High-Tech Zone, is mainly responsible for R&D and research reagent production. The company adheres to independent R&D as its core and has established domestically leading cell-free protein synthesis and toxic protein recombinant expression technology platforms. It has been certified as a National High-Tech Enterprise and has obtained ISO13485 Quality Management System certification.

The company was the first in China to achieve large-scale production of the DNA "molecular scissors" – restriction endonucleases, breaking the complete monopoly of foreign companies for over 40 years. It currently ranks among the top three in the domestic restriction enzyme market share and has entered the supply chains of several leading domestic synthetic biology upstream enterprises. The company now possesses over 100 products across 11 series including restriction enzymes, cell-free protein synthesis, modification & cloning, PCR, isothermal amplification, reverse transcription, quantitative real-time PCR, and in vitro transcription, widely used in gene synthesis, molecular diagnostics, biomedical research, and other fields.

About Sanyou Bio

Sanyou Bio is a high-tech biopharmaceutical enterprise driven by its mission to "Enable Easy Innovation of Biologics for All" and powered by its ultra-trillion-scale molecular libraries and intelligent technology.

The company is dedicated to building a globally top-tier original innovation factory for new drugs. It centers on the AI-powered Super-Trillion Antibody Library (AI-STAL); relies on its integrated, intelligent, and internationally leading innovative biologics R&D platform combining in silico and wet-lab approaches; and promotes the R&D and industrialization of global innovative drugs through diversified business models.

The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China, and has established business centers in Asia, North America, Europe, and other regions, forming a global business network. It currently has over 20,000 square meters of R&D and GMP facilities in operation or under development.

The company has established sound cooperative relationships with over 2,000 pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms globally, has empowered more than 1,200 new drug R&D projects, and has completed over 50 cooperative R&D projects, more than 10 of which have advanced to the IND and clinical development stages.

The company has filed for over 130 invention patents, more than 30 of which have been granted. It has also obtained over 10 qualifications and system certifications including National High-Tech Enterprise, Shanghai Specialized, Refined, Distinctive, and New (SRDN) Enterprise, ISO9001, and ISO27001.

