Strategic Partnership Between Apogee Indigo and Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Set to Transform Miami’s Tourism Experience

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant development for Miami's tourism sector, Apogee Indigo and the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce have entered into a strategic partnership, leveraging the strengths of both organizations and offering unmatched benefits and savings to external travelers visiting Miami.

The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce will leverage its large network of Miami travel professionals and businesses to promote Apogee Indigo's mobile app-based services for inbound travelers.

The Apogee Indigo app and its services are tailored to guide inbound travelers to their preferred dining spots, attractions, and shopping in Miami, offering significant savings and an enhanced experience. Travelers visiting Miami can pre-load their Apogee Indigo app with funds at a discounted rate. The full face value of these funds remains available for spending at any partner restaurants, attractions, or shops. Additionally, using the Apogee Indigo Wallet unlocks special offers and benefits at partner restaurants.

The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, a large network of local businesses and professionals, is a driving force behind the city's thriving business scene. The Chamber will prominently feature Apogee Indigo on its website, utilizing various display formats and its wide-reaching communication channels, boosting Apogee Indigo's exposure to Miami-bound travelers. Additionally, it will support Apogee Indigo to onboard new Merchant and Distribution Partners.

Ric Roth, CEO of Apogee Indigo, stated, "Teaming up with the Chamber is a key step for Apogee Indigo in our mission to revolutionize travel experiences in Miami. The Chamber's in-depth knowledge of Miami's tourism industry combined with our innovative technology-driven payment platform will provide unmatched savings to travelers, while also bolstering local businesses in Miami."

Brittnie Bassant, President & CEO, Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce added, "Our partnership with Apogee Indigo is a testament to our commitment to enhancing Miami's position as a premier travel destination. By integrating Apogee Indigo's unique offerings into our marketing strategies, we aim to enrich the tourist experience, connecting visitors with the best Miami offers."

About Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce

Established in 1920, the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce is a network of passionate professionals dedicated to supporting and propelling local businesses. The chamber supports its members through a supportive ecosystem for businesses to thrive and contribute to Miami Beach's economic power. It offers a wealth of resources to its members, including, networking events, knowledge support, business referrals, and community engagement.

About Apogee Rewards, Inc.

Apogee Rewards, Inc. is a Miami-based company that was developed by the founders of Primecard, a membership-based discount program. The mission of Apogee is to provide travelers with a revolutionary way to explore the world. Travelers can plan their curated dining, entertainment, attractions, shopping, and experiences more effectively through the Apogee Indigo app while taking advantage of great savings at their upcoming travel destinations.

Launched in 2023, Apogee Indigo also helps promote local businesses that are looking to tap into the travel industry. Apogee Indigo pre-purchases products from a majority of Merchant Partners, especially restaurants, and provides industry-leading marketing practices to drive customers through their doors. For more information, including how to become a Merchant Partner, visit www.apogeeindigo.com.

