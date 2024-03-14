Strategic Value Partners Appoints Mike Ungari as Head of Real Estate

Mr. Ungari joins SVP from Goldman Sachs to lead and grow the firm's global real estate strategy

GREENWICH, Conn., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Value Partners, LLC (together with its affiliates, "SVP" or the "firm"), a global alternative investment firm focused on opportunistic credit opportunities with over $18 billion of assets under management, today announced the appointment of Mike Ungari as Head of Real Estate to lead the firm's global real estate business and portfolio. Mr. Ungari will also serve on SVP's Management Council and Investment Committee.

Mr. Ungari joins SVP after 16 years at Goldman Sachs, where he held several leadership roles, including most recently as a Partner managing the firm's opportunistic and value-add real estate portfolio in the U.S. While at Goldman, Mr. Ungari was involved in over $19 billion of complex real estate transactions across equity, development, opportunistic credit and take privates across all asset types. Mr. Ungari also spent over a decade in Goldman Sachs' Special Situations Group, including leading the Asset Investing team which focused on commercial real estate, consumer and transportation assets. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Mr. Ungari was at GE Asset Management in the Real Estate Group. He began his career with Accenture.

Over the past 20 years, SVP has substantially built out its real estate platform in the U.S. and Europe and now has a team of 10 dedicated professionals globally. Since the onset of the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, SVP's funds have deployed approximately $3.5 billion into distressed real estate opportunities, including approximately $2.4 billion since the start of COVID in 2020. In 2021, SVP funds led the restructuring and subsequent acquisition of Washington Prime Group, a U.S. REIT with a portfolio of approximately 90 retail assets. With $4.5 trillion of commercial real estate debt outstanding in the U.S. alone, SVP believes it is well positioned to leverage its differentiated sourcing, investing and operating expertise to build a leading global real estate franchise.

"We are delighted that Mike has joined Strategic Value Partners. He brings significant expertise in sourcing and executing complex transactions across multiple cycles, as well as an intuitive understanding of the opportunistic credit space," said Victor Khosla, SVP's Founder and Chief Investment Officer. "His track record of building high-performing teams, alongside his robust network, makes him the ideal person to take our real estate business forward as we realize the ever-expanding opportunities ahead of us."

About SVP

SVP is a global alternative investment firm that focuses on special situations, private equity, opportunistic credit and financing opportunities. The firm uses a combination of sourcing, financial and operational expertise to unlock value in its portfolio companies. Today SVP manages over $18 billion in assets under management, and since inception, has invested more than $47 billion of capital, including more than $18 billion in Europe. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has approximately 200 employees, including approximately 90 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT) and London, and a presence in Tokyo. Learn more at www.svpglobal.com.

