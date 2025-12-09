Strategic Value Partners Names Aleka Bhutiani Managing Director, Head of Communications and Brand

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Value Partners, LLC and its affiliates (together, "SVP"), a global alternative investment firm focused on opportunistic credit with approximately $22 billion in assets under management, today announced the appointment of Aleka Bhutiani as Managing Director, Head of Communications and Brand for the firm.

Ms. Bhutiani brings more than 16 years of global experience in shaping, enhancing and protecting corporate brands through integrated communications programs. She joins SVP from Golub Capital, where she built and led the firm's global external and internal communications function as Director of Strategic Communications. Prior to that, Ms. Bhutiani held senior roles at Prosek Partners and FTI Consulting in the U.S. and U.K., advising C-suite leaders across the financial services, professional services, real estate, and fintech industries.

"Aleka brings a distinctive blend of strategic insight and communications expertise that will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our position as a leading global alternative investment firm," said Victor Khosla, Founder and CIO of SVP. "We are pleased to welcome her to the firm and confident that her thoughtful, integrated approach will further support our long-term business objectives."

Ms. Bhutiani added, "I am delighted to join SVP at an exciting time in the firm's trajectory. SVP's deep expertise, disciplined investment approach, and collaborative culture set it apart. I look forward to working with the team to showcase its differentiated approach to all stakeholders."

About SVP

SVP is a global alternative investment firm that focuses on special situations, private equity, opportunistic credit, and financing opportunities. The firm uses a combination of sourcing, financial, and operational expertise to unlock value in its portfolio companies. Today, SVP manages approximately $22 billion in assets under management and, since inception, has invested more than $57 billion of capital. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has over 200 employees, including more than 100 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT), New York and London, and presences in Tokyo and Dubai. Learn more at www.svpglobal.com.

