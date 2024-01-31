Strategic Value Partners Bolsters Structured Capital Capabilities with Two Senior Hires in Europe

LONDON and GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Value Partners, LLC and its affiliates (together, "SVP"), a global alternative investment firm with over $18 billion of assets under management, today announced the addition of two Managing Directors, Timo Koch and Ahmed Khan. Based in London, they will jointly lead SVP's Structured Capital team in Europe, reporting to Brian Himot, who joined SVP in 2022 as Head of Structured Capital. These senior appointments mark SVP's expanding presence in the private capital solutions market with dedicated teams in the US and Europe.

Timo Koch was formerly a managing director at Avenue Capital, where he spent 15 years focused on special situations credit investments. Dr. Koch began his career as a Strategy Consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton.

Ahmed Khan was previously a director at KKR Special Situations, where he focused on private equity, opportunistic credit and hybrid capital investments. Before KKR, Mr. Khan worked at Bain Capital Special Situations and at Blackstone. 

SVP has a long history of providing private credit financing. With the expanded, dedicated Structured Capital team, SVP plans to continue scaling its offering to provide a range of solutions to businesses in need of capital. The firm's highly flexible capital can span senior secured financings through to junior debt and preferred equity. SVP actively provides financings for maturity extensions and liquidity solutions and assists companies in navigating the impact of higher interest rates.

Brian Himot, Head of Structured Capital at SVP, said: "We are delighted to welcome Timo and Ahmed to SVP, both of whom bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the firm and will greatly contribute to the expansion of the breadth and depth of our capabilities in Structured Capital. With a long history in opportunistic credit and private equity, SVP is well-positioned to partner with businesses that are looking for flexibility beyond traditional sources of capital.''

SVP has been active in providing private capital solutions, including the recently announced financing to Schoeller Packaging to facilitate a recapitalization of the business with shareholders Brookfield and Schoeller Industries.

The firm is actively recruiting and expects to grow the seven-person Structured Capital team in the US and Europe over the next six months.

About SVP

SVP is a global alternative investment firm that focuses on opportunistic credit, special situations, private equity and financing opportunities. The firm uses a combination of sourcing, financial and operational expertise to unlock value in its portfolio companies. Today SVP manages over $18 billion in assets under management, and since inception, has invested more than $47 billion of capital, including more than $18 billion in Europe. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has approximately 200 employees, including approximately 90 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT) and London, and a presence in Tokyo. Learn more at www.svpglobal.com.

