Strategic Value Partners Real Estate Continues Expansion with Hire of Andrew Shore, Following $3.4 Billion-Plus of Investments in Opportunistic Real Estate After COVID

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Value Partners, LLC and its affiliates (together, "SVP"), a global alternative investment firm focused on opportunistic credit with approximately $22 billion of assets under management, today announced that Andrew Shore has joined SVP as a Managing Director, focused on real estate investment activities across North America. SVP's real estate team, led by Mike Ungari, has invested more than $3.4 billion since COVID across both the U.S. and Europe, and is now 16 strong.

"Andrew Shore brings extensive experience sourcing, executing and operating complex U.S. real estate investments to SVP's growing team," said Mike Ungari, Head of Real Estate at SVP. "He will enhance our capabilities as we continue to address a range of investment opportunities globally."

Most recently, Mr. Shore was a Managing Director at Davidson Kempner on the U.S. Real Estate team where he led investments across a range of real estate sectors. He previously was a Principal in the Ares U.S. Real Estate Equity team.

"Real assets account for about 40% of our investments," said Victor Khosla, Founder and CIO of SVP. "Given the ongoing property market volatility, we will continue to lean in to pursue this opportunity."

Since the global financial crisis, SVP's real estate platform has deployed approximately $5 billion into distressed real estate opportunities across North America and Europe. SVP's edge in sourcing and restructuring combined with its real estate asset management strength has resulted in numerous transactions across multiple sectors including:

Retail :

Washington Prime Group, across the U.S. – Post-COVID, SVP restructured this REIT and assumed control of its more than 90 shopping centers across the U.S. SVP has focused WPG on a strategic core of approximately 60 open-air centers, delivering greatly improved operating performance.

Blanchardstown Centre in Dublin – SVP took control of the most visited retail destination in Ireland through mezzanine debt in 2024 and has been investing to enhance shoppers' experience and profitability.

Office :

The Bluffs in Los Angeles – SVP acquired The Bluffs, a premier office campus with approximately 500,000 sq. ft. in the attractive micro submarket of Playa Vista, via debt on the property. It is leading a major capital improvement plan to create more functional spaces and has launched a refreshed leasing campaign to attract new global tenants.

Senator House in London – SVP purchased this 150,000 sq. ft., Grade A listed office building in April 2025. Upon completion of a refurbishment program currently underway, the property will offer an upgraded, "best in class" office space, with enhanced ESG credentials.

Residential :

Hudson House in New Jersey – SVP, alongside its joint venture partners, acquired and recapitalized this 829-unit luxury multifamily complex in May 2025. It is undergoing a transformative multi-phased development project to create a residential market offering.

Aqua House in Manhattan – SVP provided preferred equity to finance a complex and time-sensitive acquisition of this Class A multi-family asset in 2025.

Mike Ungari joined to lead the team in 2024 from Goldman Sachs, where he was the partner responsible for the firm's U.S. opportunistic and value-add real estate portfolio. Since his arrival, SVP has greatly expanded its team to take advantage of the opportunity ahead. Senior team members include:

Ryan Kaplan, Managing Director. Prior to SVP, Mr. Kaplan held various roles at Goldman Sachs, including Managing Director on the real estate team, leading West Coast investing.

Joseph Pontrello, Managing Director. Prior to SVP, Mr. Pontrello held various roles at Fortress Investment Group, including as a Managing Director on the Real Estate and Credit Funds team.

Danielle D'Ambrosio, Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Asset Management, overseeing all aspects of asset management strategy for real estate. Ms. D'Ambrosio joined from Barings, where she was Head of Real Estate Debt Asset Management. Prior to that she was Executive Vice President at Thor Equities.

Nikolay Golubev, Managing Director and co-lead of the European Real Estate efforts. Previously, Mr. Golubev was a Partner at Bain Capital on the Special Situations team in Europe. He also held positions at Apollo Global Management and Merrill Lynch.

Anders Hemmingsen, Managing Director and co-lead of the European Real Estate efforts. Prior to SVP, Mr. Hemmingsen was Head of CRO Special Situations Europe at Deutsche Bank. He also held various positions at HSBC in real estate finance and investment banking.

About SVP

SVP is a global alternative investment firm that focuses on special situations, private equity, opportunistic credit, and financing opportunities. The firm uses a combination of sourcing, financial, and operational expertise to unlock value in its portfolio companies. Today, SVP manages approximately $22 billion in assets under management and, since inception, has invested more than $57 billion of capital. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has over 200 employees, including more than 100 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT), New York and London, and presences in Tokyo and Dubai. Learn more at www.svpglobal.com.

