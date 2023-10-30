Strategies Behind Near-Zero COVID-19 Incidence in NBA "Bubble" Published in ADLM's The Journal of Applied Laboratory Medicine

News provided by

Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

30 Oct, 2023, 13:44 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report published today in the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine's (formerly AACC's) The Journal of Applied Laboratory Medicine describes the strategies used by the National Basketball Association (NBA) to limit COVID-19 exposure among the individuals who participated in the 2019–2020 season. The success of the NBA's approach demonstrates that strict adherence to certain protocols can be highly effective in preventing disease outbreaks in a self-contained environment and serves as a model for future pandemic management.

View the full report here: https://academic.oup.com/jalm/advance-article/doi/10.1093/jalm/jfad073/7288728 

The NBA suspended operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, and resumed the 2019–2020 season in July 2020 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. This enabled basketball facilities, hotels, and medical infrastructure to be housed within a closed environment known as the "Bubble." The NBA's Bubble was the first large-scale attempt at creating a closed yet fully operational campus during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this study represents the first time the methods and protocols employed in the Bubble have been published about in detail.

Prior to entering the Bubble, participants were required to quarantine and receive a negative PCR test result for COVID-19. Once the Bubble was established, only certain approved staff were permitted to leave and reenter it throughout its duration (July 1­–October 11, 2020). Campus residents were required to report symptoms, temperature, and oxygen saturation daily, in addition to taking PCR tests each day, which were processed at off-site laboratories. Strict physical distancing and facemasks were also mandated with few exceptions.

Altogether, 148,043 PCR tests were performed across approximately 5,000 players, guests, team staff, league staff, media, and vendors and only 24 cases were detected inside the Bubble. The average daily positivity rate on campus was consistently below 1%, despite the positivity rate in the outlying Orlando community reaching as high as 15% during the Bubble's operation.

This Bubble enabled the successful completion of 205 games to conclude the 2019–2020 NBA season. In addition to the interventions outlined above, the authors credit the success of the Bubble to the 40 on-the-ground, trained compliance officers who enforced adherence to protocols, as well as on-site access to mental health services that helped players and staff cope with the mental health burden of living apart from friends and family for an extended period of time. 

"The NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) are well-resourced organizations that are fortunate to have the capacity to have enacted this program, but we believe that the principles we followed can be applied in settings where financial and occupational health resources are more limited," the paper authors said. "Our experience demonstrates protocols can successfully enable a closed community to function safely within a broad community with high disease prevalence, and highlighted success factors that are broadly applicable in a pandemic caused by a respiratory virus."

About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, ADLM (formerly AACC) brings together more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, ADLM has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.myadlm.org.

The Journal of Applied Laboratory Medicine (academic.oup.org/jalm) is published online by ADLM. This international, peer-reviewed publication showcases applied research on clinically relevant laboratory topics as well as commentary on the practice of clinical chemistry and laboratory medicine. 

Christine DeLong
Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine
Senior Manager, Communications & PR
(p) 202.835.8722
[email protected]

Molly Polen
Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine
Senior Director, Communications & PR
(p) 202.420.7612
(c) 703.598.0472
[email protected] 

SOURCE Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

Also from this source

Briefing: Improving Children's Health--The Need for Better Pediatric Laboratory Testing

Briefing: Improving Children's Health--The Need for Better Pediatric Laboratory Testing

Join the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (formerly AACC) and leading experts in laboratory medicine and pediatric health for a...
Maritel Dasco Named the Chief Financial Officer of ADLM

Maritel Dasco Named the Chief Financial Officer of ADLM

The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) is pleased to announce that Maritel Dasco assumed the position of chief financial...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Infection Control

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.