Strategy Consulting Market size to increase by USD 70.08 billion during 2022-2027 | Rising need for improved customer digital experience to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The strategy consulting market size is expected to grow by USD 70.08 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 17.63% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs), Type (Business strategy consulting, Operations Consulting, Investment consulting, and Technology consulting), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising need for improved customer digital experience drives market growth significantly. Strategy consulting companies experience constant pressure to provide services that meet changing client demands while remaining competitively priced. This prompts businesses to boost the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns and operations by educating the target audience. Marketing automation software analyzes company-wide marketing data using facts and provides statistical alerts in order for businesses to make informed decisions about marketing investments. To offer complete visibility of marketing initiatives, period effectiveness, and associated costs, additional resources are incorporated by the software. Hence, factors such as marketing automation and effective management of customers will fuel the global market's expansion during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Strategy Consulting Market

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the strategy consulting market: A.T. Kearney Inc., Accenture Plc, Bain and Co. Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Boston Consulting Group Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Ltd., Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., McKinsey and Co., Oracle Corp., Roland Berger Holding GmbH, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., The Hackett Group Inc., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Strategy Consulting Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 16.97% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

AI and automation in strategy consulting are emerging trends that fuel market growth.

AI-powered data helps organizations make quick decisions and stay ahead of the competition in a market that is constantly changing.

The growing number of emerging AI businesses to meet the rising demand for strategic advice is likely to fuel the growth of the strategy consulting market. AI and automation are two disruptive technologies crucial to informatization, streamlining administrative procedures, and increasing productivity.

This makes it easier to collect a lot of unstructured data from different business departments such as marketing, sales, and finance.

Hence, such advantages of AI and automation will drive the market growth of the strategy consulting market.

Challenge

The growing risks related to data security and privacy are major challenges impeding the strategy consulting market growth.

Cloud-based marketing automation software is an easy and affordable way to manage marketing consulting. Organizations upload data or information to the cloud only if the services are dependable and secure.

As a result, strategy consulting firms depend more on cloud computing service providers. Data misuse or manipulation is a possibility due to the high risk of information leakage and may give rise to a number of security and legal issues involving the infrastructure of the organization, access control, risk management, auditing and logging, and regulatory and legal compliance.

Hence, factors such as data security and privacy issues may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Keg Segments:

The large enterprise segment is significant during the forecast period. These businesses can benefit from strategy consulting by looking at problems from fresh angles, learning new approaches to problems, and gaining a competitive edge. They also offer businesses cutting-edge business strategy consulting services that support the creation of profitable and sustainable competitive advantage. Such businesses offer sector-specific strategy consulting for key strategic issues like market analysis, scenario planning, alliance management, and the design of the strategic planning process. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the large enterprise segment of the strategy consulting market during the forecast period.

Strategy Consulting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 70.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A.T. Kearney Inc., Accenture Plc, Bain and Co. Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Boston Consulting Group Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Ltd., Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., McKinsey and Co., Oracle Corp., Roland Berger Holding GmbH, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., The Hackett Group Inc., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

