Stratford School Announces Four New Campuses Opening in August 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratford School , an independent private school with locations throughout California, is pleased to announce the opening of four new campuses this month, including Stratford School Almaden preschool, Stratford School Milpitas Corning elementary school, Pleasanton middle school, and Stratford Online Academy. Families are invited to schedule a personalized tour to learn more about in-person and online enrollment options and explore the advanced educational programming for the 2021-2022 school year.

Stratford's three new campuses will feature beautifully renovated classrooms, outdoor playgrounds and ample room to grow, while the Stratford Online Academy will continue to foster collaboration, critical thinking, and creativity in a virtual setting, yet fully aligned with the in-person learning experience.

Since its inception in 1999, Stratford School has grown from four preschool classrooms and a small, dedicated team of educators to 26 campuses throughout California. Whether in-person or online, Stratford School's commitment to providing a challenging, enriched curriculum that encourages and motivates students through high expectations, delivers the exceptional academic excellence that parents have come to expect, and continues to pave the way for Stratford's growth each year.

"From the opening of our first school, I envisioned Stratford School to offer a distinctive learning environment and curriculum that would shape the minds and hearts of young children throughout California. More than twenty years later, I couldn't be more proud to see this dream in action as we continue to grow," said Sherry Adams, co-founder of Stratford School. "We are thrilled to welcome families to Stratford's new campuses and offerings this year, where our high-quality education and skilled educators foster connections, nurture growth, and prepare students for their academic journey and beyond. To this day, our motto, Summa Spes, Summa Res (Highest Hopes, Highest Things) exemplifies our sustained spirit of providing an uplifting education."

For more information about Stratford School's new campuses, please visit the following pages: Stratford School Almaden ; Stratford School Milpitas Corning ; Stratford School Pleasanton and Stratford Online Academy . For more information about Stratford School overall, please visit https://www.stratfordschools.com/ .

Established in 1999, Stratford School is a leading independent private school, founded with a vision of creating a unique, multi-dimensional, educational foundation for children. Stratford School offers an accelerated yet balanced curriculum from preschool through eighth grade, with an emphasis on the areas of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) and incorporates music, physical education, foreign language, and social skills development. Stratford School's goal is to prepare and mentor students for admission to competitive high schools and colleges. All students are provided the necessary tools to excel and are encouraged to participate actively in leadership, community service, and extracurricular activities. Visit www.stratfordschools.com for more information. Stratford School is part of Spring Education Group, a multi-brand network of premier schools, providing superior private school education from infant care through high school.

