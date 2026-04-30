Stratford School Celebrates Inaugural Graduating Class of Stratford Preparatory Blackford

65 Seniors Head to Nation's Top Universities in Historic First Graduation for Stratford's Silicon Valley High School

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratford School, a leading private school network with more than 30 campuses serving families across the Bay Area and Southern California, is proud to announce the graduation of its inaugural class of seniors at Stratford Preparatory Blackford. Sixty-five students will receive their high school diplomas this spring, marking a historic milestone not only for the campus but for Stratford School's 27-year legacy: this is the first graduating class in the school's history.

Students from Stratford Preparatory Blackford.

Stratford Preparatory Blackford opened in Fall 2022 as Stratford School's first-ever high school campus, located in the heart of Silicon Valley on Blackford Avenue in San Jose. What began as a bold vision to create a seamless, preschool-through-grade-12 pathway for educational excellence has grown into a thriving community of more than 900 students in grades 6–12 who are leading, innovating, and excelling in every aspect of their middle and high school experience.

Stratford's 65 seniors have been accepted to an impressive array of colleges and universities after graduation, including Princeton University, Cornell University, Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, University of Cambridge, among many others. Students will also attend prestigious University of California campuses, including UC Berkeley, UCLA, UC San Diego, UC Irvine, UC Davis, UC Santa Barbara, UC Santa Cruz, UC Riverside, and UC Merced.

These outcomes reflect not only academic excellence, but also the schools' commitment to developing independent, multifaceted, purpose-driven students prepared to thrive in a dynamic global world.

Graduates will pursue a wide range of in-demand disciplines, including Computer Science, Engineering, Data Science, Business, Neuroscience, Public Health, Robotics, Design, and more, reflecting both their individual passions and the innovation economy surrounding their Silicon Valley campus.

In a remarkable testament to the class's academic caliber, 14% of graduating seniors earned National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalist distinctions, a rate that positions Stratford Preparatory Blackford among the nation's top college-preparatory programs in its very first graduating class. Nationally, fewer than 1% of students earn this distinction each year.

"What began as our founder, Sherry Adam's, dream to build an exceptional Stratford high school has grown into a successful, vibrant, engaged, and inspiring learning community," said Phil Dolan, Head of Stratford Preparatory Blackford. "We are thrilled to see our first class of students receive their diplomas this spring and go on to pursue their higher education dreams in this next chapter. We look forward to witnessing their continued success."

Founded in 1999, Stratford School has spent almost three decades redefining private education through a rigorous yet balanced curriculum grounded in STEAM learning (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), complemented by a comprehensive world language program, leadership development, and real-world innovation opportunities.

Stratford Preparatory Blackford has positioned itself for success right from the beginning by offering over 25 Advanced Placement (AP) courses, 8 challenging Advanced Studies Courses, and a distinguished Computer Science program that includes college-level classes. Additionally, 100% of students begin college counseling in the 9th grade, ensuring each student receives a personalized plan outlining their journey toward college acceptance.

Beyond academics, Stratford Preparatory Blackford has cultivated a culture of engagement and ownership. With more than 13 sports teams across middle and high school and student-led clubs spanning interests from robotics to Model UN, the campus has built the school spirit and community identity that define lasting educational experiences. 97% of students are involved in student-led clubs, with over half holding formal leadership roles.

"The success of our founding class confirms that the trust our families placed in us was well-founded," said Jamie McIntyre, High School Principal of Stratford Preparatory Blackford. "We are immensely proud of what these graduating seniors have accomplished in their time with us. It has been a pleasure and an inspiration to experience their impressive growth and numerous achievements. The best is yet to come for the Stratford Prep Class of 2026!"

For more information about Stratford School, please visit www.stratfordschools.com.

About Stratford School

Established in 1999, Stratford School is a leading independent private school network founded on the vision of providing an innovative, multidimensional education in a supportive and caring environment. Stratford offers an accelerated yet balanced curriculum from early preschool through grade 12, with a strong emphasis on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), along with music, physical education, world language, and social-emotional development. Stratford prepares students for admission to competitive colleges and universities while fostering leadership, community service, and lifelong learning. For more information about Stratford School, visit www.stratfordschools.com.

SOURCE Stratford School