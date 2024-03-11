Strathcona Resources Ltd. Reports Year End 2023 Reserves

CALGARY, AB, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Strathcona Resources Ltd. ("Strathcona") (TSX: SCR) today reported its year end 2023 reserves.

The tables below summarize Strathcona's year end 2023 reserves which were prepared by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel") and Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule"). A complete filing of our oil and gas reserves and other oil and gas information presented in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities will be included in Strathcona's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, to be released in late March 2024.

In addition, a letter to shareholders regarding its year end 2023 reserves has been posted on Strathcona's website at https://www.strathconaresources.com/investors/#reports. Shareholders are encouraged to read the letter, which provides additional detail on Strathcona's 2023 reserves, including a summary of growth and value creation since 2017.

Summary of Oil and Gas Reserves (Forecast Prices and Costs) as of December 31, 2023

Reserves Category Light &

Medium Crude Oil

Heavy

Crude Oil

Bitumen

Conventional Natural Gas

(Associated &

Non-Associated

Gas) Gross

(mbbl)

Net

(mbbl)

Gross

(mbbl) Net

(mbbl)

Gross

(mbbl)

Net

(mbbl)

Gross

(mmcf)

Net

(mmcf)





























Proved



























Developed Producing 925

719

92,897 80,576

119,623

83,009

452,900

409,622 Developed Non-

Producing 1

1

826 765

-

-

5,257

4,780 Undeveloped 775

579

356,261 315,189

553,434

362,239

884,378

787,418 Total Proved(2) 1,701

1,300

449,983 396,529

673,057

445,248

1,342,535

1,201,820 Total Probable 3,359

2,409

168,324 143,544

680,169

430,653

1,073,714

921,859 Total Proved Plus

Probable(2) 5,059

3,709

618,307 540,073

1,353,226

875,901

2,416,249

2,123,678

Reserves Category Conventional Natural Gas

(Solution Gas)(1)

Natural Gas Liquids

Oil Equivalent



Gross

(mmcf)

Net

(mmcf)

Gross

(mbbl)

Net

(mbbl)

Gross

(mboe)

Net

(mboe)































Proved

























Developed Producing 10,647

9,768

48,091

37,810

338,793

272,013



Developed Non-

Producing 312

291

754

608

2,509

2,219



Undeveloped 8,865

7,959

88,001

72,563

1,147,344

883,133



Total Proved(2) 19,824

18,018

136,846

110,981

1,488,647

1,157,365



Total Probable 25,497

22,630

88,447

67,230

1,123,501

801,251



Total Proved Plus

Probable(2) 45,321

40,648

225,294

178,211

2,612,148

1,958,616





Notes:

(1) Conventional Natural Gas (Solution Gas) includes all gas produced in association with light and medium crude oil and heavy crude oil. (2) Figures may not add due to rounding.

Summary of Net Present Value of Future Net Revenue Attributable to Oil and Gas Reserves (Forecast Prices and Costs) as of December 31, 2023





Before Deducting Income Taxes

After Deducting Income Taxes RESERVES CATEGORY

0 %

5 %

10 %

15 %

20 % Unit

Value(2)

0 %

5 %

10 %

15 %

20 % Unit Value(3)



(in $ millions)(1) $/boe

(in $ millions)(1) $/boe Proved











































Developed Producing

6,322

6,252

5,585

5,002

4,531 20.53

6,322

6,252

5,585

5,002

4,531 20.53 Developed Non‑Producing

60

50

44

38

35 19.62

60

50

44

38

35 19.62 Undeveloped

27,940

15,219

9,005

5,630

3,639 10.20

25,434

13,660

7,987

4,939

3,153 9.04 Total Proved(4)

34,322

21,521

14,634

10,670

8,205 12.64

31,817

19,962

13,616

9,979

7,719 11.76 Total Probable

32,301

13,192

6,809

4,111

2,751 8.50

28,816

11,376

5,713

3,383

2,234 7.13 Total Proved plus Probable(4)

66,624

34,714

21,442

14,781

10,956 10.95

60,632

31,337

19,329

13,361

9,953 9.87

Notes:

(1) Net present value of future net revenue includes all resource income, including the sale of oil, gas, by-product reserves, processing third party reserves and other income. (2) Calculated using net present value of future net revenue before deducting income taxes, discounted at 10% per year, and net reserves. The unit values are based on net reserves volumes. (3) Calculated using net present value of future net revenue after deducting income taxes, discounted at 10% per year, and net reserves. The unit values are based on net reserves volumes. (4) Figures may not add due to rounding.

Forecast Prices and Costs

Year (1)

Inflation

(%)(2)

Exchange

Rate

(US$/Cdn$)

(3)

Crude Oil



Natural Gas



Natural Gas Liquids

WTI

Cushing

Oklahoma

40 API

($US/bbl)

Canadian

Light

Sweet

Crude

40 API

($Cdn/bbl)

Western

Canadian

Select

20.5 API

($Cdn/bbl)



Alberta

AECO-C

Spot

($Cdn/

mmbtu)



Edmonton

Pentanes

Plus

($Cdn/bbl)

Edmonton

Butane

($Cdn/bbl)

Edmonton

Propane

($Cdn/bbl)

Ethane

Plant

Gate

($Cdn/bbl)













































2024

0.00

0.75

76.00

97.33

81.33



2.33



101.33

50.67

28.21

6.47 2025

2.00

0.75

76.00

97.25

84.67



3.64



101.33

50.67

33.03

10.09 2026

2.00

0.75

76.00

97.17

84.33



3.95



101.33

50.67

32.78

10.93 2027

2.00

0.75

77.52

99.12

86.02



4.03



103.36

51.68

33.44

11.15 2028

2.00

0.75

79.07

101.10

87.74



4.11



105.43

52.71

34.11

11.38 2029

2.00

0.75

80.65

103.12

89.50



4.19



107.54

53.77

34.79

11.60 2030

2.00

0.75

82.26

105.18

91.29



4.27



109.69

54.84

35.48

11.84 2031

2.00

0.75

83.91

107.29

93.11



4.36



111.88

55.94

36.19

12.07 2032

2.00

0.75

85.59

109.43

94.97



4.44



114.12

57.06

36.92

12.31 2033

2.00

0.75

87.30

111.62

96.87



4.53



116.40

58.20

37.66

12.56 Escalation of 2% per year thereafter

Notes:

(1) Product sale prices will reflect these reference prices with further adjustments for quality and transportation to point of sale. (2) Inflation rates for forecasting costs only. Prices inflated at 2% after 2024 where applicable. (3) The exchange rate is used to generate the benchmark reference prices in this table.

Reconciliation of Changes in Gross Reserves(1)













Conventional Natural Gas







Light &

Medium Crude

Oil

(mbbl)

Heavy Crude

Oil

(mbbl)

Bitumen

(mbbl)

Non-

Associated

and

Associated

Gas

(mmcf)

Solution Gas

(mmcf)

Natural Gas

Liquids

(mbbl)

Oil Equivalent

(mmboe)





























Proved



























December 31, 2022

2,776

468,679

646,474

824,049

19,896

80,970

1,339,555 Extensions and improved

recovery(2)

-

1,667

35,277

43,248

257

5,575

49,770 Technical revisions(3)

(873)

(2,505)

11,663

(12,895)

1,791

1,707

8,155 Discoveries(4)

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Acquisitions

22

-

-

483,880

-

53,880

134,549 Dispositions

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Economic factors(5)

8

292

-

892

69

371

831 Production

(232)

(19,580)

(20,355)

(52,423)

(2,192)

(7,466)

(56,750) Infill drilling

-

1,430

-

55,785

3

1,809

12,537 December 31, 2023(6)

1,701

449,983

673,057

1,342,535

19,824

136,846

1,488,647





























Probable



























December 31, 2022

4,499

169,426

630,111

906,539

30,074

60,171

1,020,309 Extensions and improved

recovery(2)

-

879

22,210

21,785

-

5,092

31,812 Technical revisions(3)

(1,186)

(2,729)

27,848

(2,303)

(4,514)

(1,365)

21,432 Discoveries(4)

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Acquisitions

8

-

-

206,474

-

26,811

61,232 Dispositions

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Economic factors(5)

37

31

-

(2,996)

(63)

(453)

(896) Production

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Infill drilling

-

717

-

(55,785)

-

(1,809)

(10,389) December 31, 2023(6)

3,359

168,324

680,169

1,073,714

25,497

88,447

1,123,501





























Proved Plus Probable



























December 31, 2022

7,275

638,105

1,276,584

1,730,588

49,971

141,141

2,359,865 Extensions and improved

recovery(2)

-

2,547

57,487

65,033

257

10,668

81,582 Technical revisions(3)

(2,059)

(5,234)

39,510

(15,198)

(2,723)

342

29,587 Discoveries(4)

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Acquisitions

29

-

-

690,354

-

80,692

195,779 Dispositions

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Economic factors(5)

45

323

-

(2,104)

6

(82)

(65) Production

(232)

(19,580)

(20,355)

(52,423)

(2,192)

(7,466)

(56,750) Infill drilling

-

2,147

-

-

3

-

2,148 December 31, 2023(6)

5,058

618,307

1,353,226

2,416,249

45,321

225,294

2,612,146

Notes:

(1) Gross reserves means Strathcona's working intertest reserves before calculation of royalties, and before consideration of Strathcona's royalty interests. (2) Additions due to new wells drilled and booked during the year, and any reserve changes due to enhanced oil recovery. (3) Technical revisions also include changes in reserves associated with changes in operating costs, capital costs and commodity price offsets. (4) Additions where no reserves were previously booked. (5) Changes to reserves volumes due to changes in price forecasts and/or inflation rates. (6) Figures may not add due to rounding

Undiscounted Future Net Revenue by Reserves Category

Reserves Category

($ millions)

Revenue

Royalties

Operating

Costs

Development

Costs

Abandonment

and

Reclamation

Costs

Future Net

Revenue

Before

Income

Taxes

Income

Taxes

Future Net

Revenue

After Income

Taxes

































Total Proved

118,432

28,914

36,173

16,568

2,454

34,322

2,506

31,817 Total Probable

114,955

35,395

31,315

15,184

760

32,301

3,486

28,816 Total Proved plus

Probable(1)

233,386

64,309

67,488

31,751

3,214

66,624

5,991

60,632

Notes:



(1) Figures may not add due to rounding

Fourth Quarter Financial and Operating Results and Conference Call

Strathcona will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial and operating results after market close on March 26, 2024 and will host a conference call on March 27, 2024 starting at 9:00AM MT (11:00AM ET).

About Strathcona

Strathcona is one of North America's fastest growing oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. Strathcona is built on an innovative approach to growth achieved through the consolidation and development of long-life oil and gas assets. Strathcona's common shares (symbol SCR) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For more information about Strathcona, visit www.strathconaresources.com.

