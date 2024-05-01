StratiFi Announces Strategic Partnership with Altruist

Collaboration between tech platforms will help wealth managers grow their practices while averting risk and maintaining compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StratiFi – a fast-growing risk management platform that provides wealth management firms and industry professionals with a one-stop-shop solution for portfolio risk analysis, client risk profiling and compliance – today announced a partnership with Altruist, which offers technology and tools designed to help financial advisors achieve better outcomes.

StratiFi's all-in-one risk platform serves financial advisors, investment managers and compliance officers at RIAs, independent broker-dealers, family offices and other institutions. The partnership with Altruist will give users of StratiFi access to software for account opening, trading, reporting and billing.

"This strategic partnership is yet another signal that StratiFi is committed to not only advancing risk and compliance tools but also creating innovative partnerships that advance the entirety of the wealth management space," said StratiFi CEO Akhil Lodha. "Together with Altruist, we will redefine how wealth managers grow their practices while averting risk and remaining compliant."

With this partnership, advisors using Altruist can seamlessly integrate positions, accounts and client records from Altruist into StratiFi's platform, allowing them to efficiently analyze and manage risk across client portfolios.

"Risk assessment and regulatory compliance are two of the biggest challenges for RIAs," said Altruist Chief Product Officer Harpreet Ahluwalia. "StratiFi's all-in-one platform empowers advisors to tackle both at the same time, making it easy to develop risk-appropriate client strategies and unlock greater portfolio performance. This exciting integration empowers RIAs to do their best work and ultimately helps clients get more from their money."

About StratiFi

StratiFi is a fast-growing, San Francisco-based financial technology platform for the wealth management space that provides a streamlined approach to risk profiling, IPS generation, portfolio building and compliance oversight. It serves financial advisors, investment managers and compliance officers at RIAs, independent broker-dealers, family offices and other institutions. Its platform has been awarded a number of recognitions in recent years, including from T3 / Inside Information Survey, WealthManagement.com and others.

