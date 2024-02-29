StratiFi Announces Strategic Partnership With iQUANT

Alliance Provides Added Value to Mutual Customers, Offering Access to Bespoke iQUANT Risk Management Strategies and Investment Models on StratiFi

StratiFi to Add Model Marketplace for Advisors to Gain Access to More Signal and Investment Research Providers

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StratiFi – a fast-growing risk management platform that provides wealth management firms and industry professionals a one-stop-shop solution for portfolio risk analysis, client risk profiling and compliance – today announced a partnership with iQUANT.

iQUANT provides firms and advisors with time-tested and unemotional investment models for mutual funds, ETFs, stocks, 401(k)s and variable annuities. Its platform also includes a portfolio optimization tool. The partnership will result in mutual customers having access to nearly 70 custom investment and risk management models, each of which come at no additional cost.

"We're excited to team with iQUANT," said Akhil Lodha, CEO at StratiFi. "This latest partnership not only builds on our recent momentum but further illustrates our willingness to continue to deliver added value to our customers. We look forward to working with the iQUANT team and to providing firms and advisors the tools they need to build better, more efficient businesses."

iQUANT's proven rule-based investment models can be customized to different financial instruments. In being able to lean on data to make important portfolio management decisions for clients, advisors can steer clear of underperforming investment managers, boost efficiencies within their own practice and spend more time focusing on business development.

"This partnership with StratiFi demonstrates our ability to arm investment professionals with a robust suite of well-established, rule-driven investment models," said Rick Gonsalves, Founder and CEO at iQUANT. "Whether you are an advisor or an investor, emotion can play a big role in decision-making processes. That's why our team has worked tirelessly to deliver tools that emphasize data over impulse."

This announcement follows StratiFi's recently established partnership with AdvizorStack to revolutionize and enhance risk analytics, compliance oversight and operational efficiencies. Later this year, StratiFi will be adding a model marketplace to its platform for advisors to gain access to more signal and investment research providers, including iQUANT, UX Wealth Partners and other model providers.

Earlier this year, StratiFi announced that 2023 was a record year for growth. The firm now monitors over 130,000 accounts totaling more than $55 billion in assets under risk supervision after adding over 100 new customers last year.

About StratiFi

StratiFi is a fast-growing, San Francisco-based financial technology platform for the wealth management space that provides a streamlined approach to risk profiling, IPS generation, portfolio building and compliance oversight. It serves financial advisors, investment managers and compliance officers at RIAs, independent broker-dealers, family offices and other institutions. Its platform has been awarded a number of recognitions in recent years, including from T3 / Inside Information Survey, WealthManagement.com and others.

Media Contact:

StratiFi

Brandon Blackwell / Michael Dugan

[email protected] / [email protected]

(424) 317-4868 / (424) 317-4852

