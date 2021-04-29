Stratolaunch Completes Second Test Flight

"Stratolaunch is advancing our nation's ability to be a worldwide leader in the hypersonic market," said Dr. Daniel R. Millman, Chief Technology Officer of Stratolaunch. "Our flight today gets us another step closer to our promise of delivering the world's premier hypersonic flight test service."

Talon-A is a fully reusable, autonomous, liquid rocket-powered Mach 6-class hypersonic vehicle with a length of 28 feet (8.5 m), wingspan of 14 feet (4.3 m), and a launch weight of approximately 6,500 pounds (2,948 kg). The vehicle will provide over 60 seconds of hypersonic flight test conditions and glide back for an autonomous landing on a conventional runway.

The company's hypersonic program, announced last year, has seen significant progress in high-speed vehicle manufacturing, as well as the development of a variant of the Hadley liquid rocket engine, which is being designed by Ursa Major Technologies specifically for the Talon-A testbed vehicle.

Stratolaunch is currently assembling both a Talon-A Separation Test Article, which will be the first Talon-A vehicle carried and released by the carrier aircraft and as well as the first rocket-powered Talon-A vehicle. On display for attendees was a Talon-A upper skin, fabricated from Out-of-Autoclave Bismaleimide (BMI) carbon composite materials and slated to be a component of the second hypersonic vehicle. Also highlighted was a Hadley engine, an oxidizer rich staged combustion engine in the 5,000-lbf thrust class, which is ready to be installed and tested in Stratolaunch's under-construction propulsion test facility.

"We're focused on safely and securely releasing operational hypersonic vehicles from our carrier aircraft," said Dr. Zachary Krevor, chief operating officer of Stratolaunch. "The test flight today provided valuable insights and data to help us continue this journey."

For more information, please visit www.Stratolaunch.com and follow @Stratolaunch on Twitter for the latest updates.

About Stratolaunch LLC

Stratolaunch, LLC designs, manufactures, and launches aerospace vehicles and technologies to fulfill several important national needs, including the need for reliable, routine access to space and the need to significantly advance the nation's ability to design and operate hypersonic vehicles. Stratolaunch is headquartered in Mojave, CA with additional resources in Seattle, WA, Denver CO, Ashburn, VA, and Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Stratolaunch

Related Links

www.stratolaunch.com

