Stratos Wealth Advisors Reports 102% Second Quarter Growth

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Advisors, a Stratos Wealth Network company, today announced that in the first half of 2019, the firm grew 102% to $1 Billion in assets under management, since Dec. 31, 2018.

Stratos Wealth Advisors is the RIA-Only channel of the Stratos Wealth Network of Companies. It was created in 2016, under the leadership of Founder and CEO, Jeff Concepcion, to meet the growing demand of advisors who wanted to build an independent advisory business with the support of experienced resources.

"We are excited about our growth because the means we're helping more and more Advisors achieve their goals," says Concepcion. "Our tremendous growth can be attributed to the increasing number of advisors who are looking for firms like ours, who give them the tools and resources that allow them to succeed independently."

Since its inception, Stratos Wealth Advisors has grown to 27 advisors and has 16 offices in 10 states. Stratos provides custodial services through Fidelity Investments, Charles Schwab, and TD Ameritrade.

About Stratos Wealth Network

Stratos Wealth Network is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, Stratos Wealth Management, Stratos Wealth Alliance, Stratos Wealth Enterprises, and Fundamentum. Stratos includes a national network of over 285 experienced financial advisors and financial planning practitioners working in 110 offices, across 26 states.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $1 billion in advisory assets as of June 30, 2019.

Stratos Wealth Partners, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $6.2 billion in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $6.4 billion in brokerage and third party managed assets for a total of $12.6 billion as of June 30, 2019.

Fundamentum, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $388 million in advisory assets as of June 30, 2019.

Media Contact: Kevin Elvington

(440) 505-5608

kelvington@stratoswp.com

SOURCE Stratos Wealth Partners