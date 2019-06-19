Stratos Wealth Advisors Welcomes Veritas Boston Wealth Management

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Advisors, a Stratos Wealth Network company, is pleased to welcome Veritas Boston Wealth Management, with committed assets of $250MM, to their network of independent financial advisors.

Based in Rockland, MA, Veritas includes a team of four advisors, Mark Roman, Francis Perfetuo Jr., Kevin Dufault, and Timothy Duggan.

Managing Partner, Mark Roman, enjoyed a successful career at Merrill Lynch for 25 years as Senior Vice President, prior to joining Stratos.

Regarding their move to Stratos, Roman said, "For anybody that's been in a broker-dealer world [or] a major wirehouse for 25 years, to go completely independent is a daunting task that we were not willing to take on at this junction,' he said. 'Stratos is the necessary support group to make a big step without being overwhelmed by complete independence.'

"The team at Stratos is excited to welcome Veritas," said Jeff Concepcion, CEO and Founder, Stratos Wealth Advisors. "We're confident that our new partnership gives Mark and his team to continue to give best in class service and care to their clients. We look forward to supporting their continued success."

About Stratos Wealth Advisors

Stratos Wealth Advisors is an SEC Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm. Stratos manages over $804 million in advisory assets as of March 31, 2019.

About Stratos Wealth Network

Stratos Wealth Network is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, Stratos Wealth Management, Stratos Wealth Alliance, Stratos Wealth Enterprises, and Fundamentum. Stratos includes a national network of 284 experienced financial advisors and financial planning practitioners working across 87 offices throughout the country. Stratos is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Media Contact:

Kevin Elvington

(440) 505-5608

stratoswealthadvisors.com

kelvington@stratoswp.com

SOURCE Stratos Wealth Partners

Related Links

http://www.stratoswealthpartners.com/

