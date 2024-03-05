Stratos Wealth Holdings Names Brian L. Sullivan As Head of Distribution

Experienced Investment Management Leader to Identify Growth Opportunities for Advisors, Stratos Investment Management

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Holdings, (Stratos), a family of companies focused on supporting the growth of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures, today announced the appointment of Brian L. Sullivan as Head of Distribution for Stratos Investment Management. He will help the Stratos' advisors identify and leverage growth opportunities available through Stratos Investment Management.

Stratos Investment Management, formerly Fundamentum, is Stratos' affiliated portfolio manager and investment support registered investment advisor ("RIA").

"Brian has decades of experience identifying and executing growth strategies for financial advisors, enhancing practice management and implementing asset management solutions," said Phil Nuttall, Chief Operating Officer of Stratos Wealth Holdings. "We look forward to having him support our family of independent financial advisors."

Sullivan began his financial services career as an Investment Associate at Ormond Reinsurance. Sullivan joined Stratos from Putnam Investments where he was most recently the Central Region Director responsible for managing financial advisor relationships in an 18-state region.

Sullivan said, "The demands on an advisor's time continue to grow, which presents challenges in managing operations, portfolios and relationships. My role at Stratos is to alleviate that pressure so advisors can focus on what matters most in growing their business which is supporting their clients."

Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include registered investment advisors Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, and Stratos Investment Management.

