Stratos Wealth Holdings Names Malcolm Polley Chief Market Strategist of Rebranded Investment Division

News provided by

Stratos Wealth Holdings

25 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

Industry Veteran to Provide Financial Market Guidance to Advisors Across the Stratos Family of Firms

Stratos Investment Management New Brand for Fundamentum

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Holdings, ("Stratos"), today announced the appointment of Malcolm Polley, CFA, as Chief Market Strategist for the rebranded Stratos Investment Management, formerly known as Fundamentum. Polley will work with all Stratos-affiliated advisors to provide financial market insight and guidance and detailed analysis to enhance the strategic decision making within portfolio and asset allocations for clients across the Stratos family of firms. He will report to Chief Investment Officer John Nichol.

Polley brings more than 35 years of investment and financial services industry experience to the Stratos Investment Partners team. He has held leadership positions with several financial services firms and most recently served as President and Chief Investment Officer with Stewart Capital Advisor. He has also worked for Marquette Trust Company, Marquette Advisory Services, West Bank and S&T Wealth Management.

"Bringing Malcolm aboard enhances our ability to create and deliver best-in-class services to our advisors, their clients and those using Stratos Investment Management solutions," said Phil Nuttall, Stratos' Chief Operating Officer. "His deep knowledge of the space and experience across modern market conditions will help our advisors make better decisions for their clients."

Polley holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, is a member and past president of the CFA Society of Pittsburgh and serves as adjunct faculty at the Eberly College of Business and Technology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He received a bachelor's degree in finance from Iowa State University.

Polley said, "When I considered my next step, I wanted to find a professional home that would be able to utilize my experience to drive value for advisors and clients alike. I'm thrilled to be joining Stratos Investment Management, as it continues to grow and evolve to fit the needs of the modern financial services and advisory industries. I look forward to working with Phil, John and especially our advisors across the country."

Fundamentum is Now Stratos Investment Management
Stratos also announced it rebranded Fundamentum as Stratos Investment Management LLC to more closely align the portfolio management and investment support business unit with the overall Stratos brand. The move provides a clearer connection between advisors, Stratos and its investment management unit.

Nichol said, "This shift allows Stratos to present a unified brand to the market that will help our advisors and their clients better understand the breath of services and solutions we can provide to them."

About Stratos Wealth Holdings
Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include registered investment advisors Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, and Stratos Investment Management.

Media Inquiries 
Donald Cutler or Lorene Yue 
Haven Tower Group 
424.317.4856 or 424.317.4854 
[email protected] or [email protected] 

SOURCE Stratos Wealth Holdings

