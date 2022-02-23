Stratos Wealth Partners Acquires Minority Equity Stake in BWM Financial Following Strategic Investment

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Partners, a Stratos Wealth Holdings company and registered investment advisor (RIA) that collectively oversees $18.61 billion in brokerage and advisory assets, announced today it has increased its minority equity stake in San Diego-based BWM Financial with $1.5 billion in advisory AUM.

Lou Camacho, COO of Stratos Wealth Holdings and President of Stratos Wealth Enterprises, said, "After making a strategic investment in BWM Financial two years ago, Stratos is excited to take our exclusive partnership with this exceptional firm to the next level, bringing our stake to 33 percent. This further investment allows us to accelerate growth in a firm that has reported some of the strongest results within our network."

"BWM Financial has been a genuine partner of Stratos from day one, when we began to combine our efforts," said Nancy Andrefsky, CFO of Stratos Wealth Partners. "Strengthening our alliance with Jeff and his highly talented team allows us to further support their outstanding performance over the past two years."

BWM Financial, founded by Jeff Brown, has been serving high-net-worth clients, including high-performing business professionals and founders, since 1996, and specializes in intentions-driven financial planning. In 2021, the firm acquired leading wealth manager and Stratos-affiliated Truuwater Financial, also based in San Diego.

Regarding the deepening of ties with Stratos, Brown said, "We are very pleased with the outcome of our decision in 2015 to join this renowned network of financial advisors, which has resulted in the opportunity to scale, grow and increase our services to clients in Southern California. Following the strategic investment in 2020, BWM Financial's partnership with Stratos ultimately shattered all expectations and provided our team not only with the tools and solutions we needed on executive leadership and M&A fronts, but a true partner with shared values and goals."

"We are delighted to expand our relationship with BWM Financial," said Jeff Concepcion, Founder & CEO of Stratos Wealth Partners. "Jeff Brown is an outstanding leader and partner. We look forward to further supporting their exceptional growth and performance during an exciting time for BWM Financial and Stratos."

About Stratos Wealth Holdings

Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, Stratos Wealth Enterprises, and Fundamentum. Stratos includes a national network of over 350 experienced financial advisors and financial planning practitioners working across 26 states throughout the country.

Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $10.33 billion in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $8.28 billion in brokerage and third party managed assets for a total of $18.61 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Fundamentum, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $1.25 billion in advisory assets as of December 31, 2021.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $2.59 billion in advisory assets as of December 31, 2021.

Stratos Wealth Management DBA LPL Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $451 million in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $382 million in brokerage and third party managed assets for a total of $833 million as of December 31, 2021.

All entities listed are separate from and unaffiliated with LPL Financial.

Media Contact:

Kevin Elvington

(440) 505-5608

stratoswealthpartners.com

[email protected]

Related Links

http://www.stratoswealthpartners.com/

SOURCE Stratos Wealth Partners