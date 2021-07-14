Stratos Wealth Partners Affiliate Twenty Four Wealth Adds Larry Rollins To Support Continued Expansion

BEACHWOOD, Ohio and DARIEN, Conn., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty Four Wealth, a Stratos Wealth Partners' affiliated firm, announced today that Laurence "Larry" Rollins, CFP® has joined the firm as part of its strategic expansion. The 25-year industry veteran will continue to serve his clients in the Fairfield County, Conn. region and beyond.

With locations in New York and Fairfield County, Twenty Four Wealth was founded by Anthony Truino and Michael Carbino in 2019 and has grown to five financial advisors who oversee more than $353 million in advisory assets through Stratos Wealth Partners and $151 million in brokerage assets through LPL Financial.

"Larry's approach embodies our strategic vision to help our clients live at the intersection of wealth and free time so they can experience an abundance of both," Mr. Truino said.

Looking forward, Twenty Four Wealth aims to build its book of business by expanding the financial guidance and strategies they provide for corporate executives and professional athletes. Additionally, the practice is reviewing several acquisition opportunities, leveraging the infrastructure and capacity it has built as well as the resources and expertise of Stratos Wealth Partners.

Mr. Carbino added, "We look forward to working with Larry to help him utilize the experience and resources of the Twenty Four Wealth and Stratos Wealth Partners teams as he elevates his clients' experience throughout southeastern Connecticut."

Mr. Rollins formerly served his clients through Brenton Point Wealth Advisors of Westport, Conn. He earned his Bachelor of Science from the California State University, Northridge and hold a certified professional planner certification and FINRA Series 7, 8, 63, 66 and Life and Annuity licenses.

"I look forward to working in partnership with Anthony, Michael and the entire Twenty Four Wealth team. The collaborative approach at the core of this firm's culture made joining this team the obvious choice for me and my clients," Mr. Rollins said.

About Stratos Wealth Partners

Stratos Wealth Partners, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $9.00 billion in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $7.56 billion in brokerage and third-party managed assets for a total of $16.56 billion as of March 31, 2021. Stratos offers operational, strategic, and revenue-generating resources, as well as a reliable infrastructure, allowing advisors the flexibility to develop and grow their own business. Since its founding, Stratos has grown to 275 independent advisors, has over 60 home-office staff, and is located throughout the U.S. in over 87 locations.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Stratos Wealth Partners, a registered investment advisor. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD and Twenty Four Wealth are separate entities from LPL Financial.

About Twenty Four Wealth

Twenty Four Wealth is dedicated to enhancing its clients' financial well-being and helping them achieve their financial vision. Through thoughtful collaboration and a superior level of personalized service, Twenty Four Wealth aims to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of managing wealth and give clients more of the one thing money can't buy – time. Twenty Four Wealth serves over $353 million in advisory assets through Stratos Wealth Partners and $151 million in brokerage assets through LPL Financial, as of June 9, 2021, and is based in New York City and Fairfield County, Conn

