Stratos Wealth Partners Hits $6.2 Billion in AUA and $6.4 Billion in Brokerage

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Partners, a Stratos Wealth Network company, today announced that in the second quarter of 2019, the firm hit $6.2 billion in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial over $6.4 billion in brokerage and third party managed assets for a total of $12.6 billion as of June 30, 2019.

Stratos Wealth Partners is a leading independent, partner owned and operated Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm. Founded in 2009, the firm offers operational, strategic and revenue-generating resources, as well as, a reliable infrastructure allowing advisors the flexibility to develop and grow his/her own business.

"We are proud of the success we have seen because it means we're helping more and more advisors achieve their goals, and that's why we do what we do," says Jeff Concepcion, Founder & CEO. "We have a dedicated staff of over 60 employees who's singular focus is to meet the needs of our advisors and clients on a daily basis."

Since its inception, Stratos Wealth Partners has grown to 274 advisors and has 87 offices in 24 states. Stratos provides custodial services through LPL Financial, Fidelity Investments, Charles Schwab, and TD Ameritrade.

About Stratos Wealth Network

Stratos Wealth Network is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, Stratos Wealth Management, Stratos Wealth Alliance, Stratos Wealth Enterprises, and Fundamentum. Stratos includes a national network of over 285 experienced financial advisors and financial planning practitioners working in 110 offices, across 26 states.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $1 billion in advisory assets as of June 30, 2019.

Fundamentum, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $388 million in advisory assets as of June 30, 2019.

