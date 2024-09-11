Stratus Building Solutions Expands South Florida Operations

Successful Palm Beach Master Franchisee will Lead New Territories

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratus Building Solutions, the nation's leading green commercial cleaning and janitorial services franchise, is excited to announce the expansion of its South Florida Operations. Rob McKeown, who took ownership of the Palm Beach location in 2021, will now own territories spanning the Treasure Coast including Martin and St. Lucie counties.

"This expansion is a natural step forward for us," said McKeown, Stratus Master Franchise Owner. "With our established customer base in this region, we're now poised to better serve the communities to the north of our original location."

"Rob has been a fantastic asset to Stratus over the past three years," said Doug Flaig, CEO of Stratus Building Solutions. "From the beginning, we knew his vision included expanding north, and we're thrilled to see that vision come to fruition. This is an exciting development for both Stratus and the state of Florida."

Founded in 2006, Stratus Building Solutions is the industry leader in using Green Seal certified products, meaning they're non-toxic, biodegradable, and safe not only for humans but the environment as well. They also utilize state-of-the-art technology such as microfiber cleaning cloths and mops. With over 4,000 units across the U.S. and Canada, Stratus specializes in everything from carpet and window cleaning to hard floor care and disinfecting and are masters of the janitorial arts.

Stratus' proven model of offering training and support to franchisees while staying committed to safe, efficient cleaning and janitorial practices has helped Stratus become one of the most sought-after companies. They service an ever-growing variety of clients, from schools, shopping centers, warehouses, and car dealerships, to religious centers, professional offices, daycares, retail stores, and much more.

For more information on Stratus Building Solutions of Palm Beach, visit, https://www.stratusclean.com/locations/palm-beach.

If you are interested in franchising with Stratus Building Solutions, check out https://www.stratusclean.com/franchise/master-franchise

About Stratus Building Solutions

Stratus Building Solutions is an international franchise company in the commercial cleaning industry, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Stratus was developed to provide environmentally friendly commercial cleaning services driven by dedicated, entrepreneurial, small-business owners and regional support offices. Stratus has over 4,000 unit-franchisees in 75 major cities across the United States and Canada. Stratus is setting new standards in the building services and maintenance franchise industry by being the first to offer green janitorial products with their proprietary Green Seal Certified line of cleaning chemicals. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.stratusclean.com/franchise/master-franchise

Contact:

Mike Toper

[email protected]

919-813-6511

SOURCE Stratus Building Solutions