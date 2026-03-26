Stratus Building Solutions Secures Record-Breaking Fourth Consecutive #1 Ranking on Entrepreneur's 2026 Fastest-Growing Franchises List

Premier Commercial Cleaning Franchise Makes History as First Brand to Earn Top Spot Four Consecutive Years

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratus Building Solutions, the leading commercial cleaning franchise, has been named the #1 Fastest-Growing Franchise by Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 ranking, marking an unprecedented fourth consecutive year at the top – a first in the history of the list.

Stratus Building Solutions Annual Meeting 2026

The annual ranking recognizes franchise brands that demonstrate exceptional unit growth, system expansion, and overall brand momentum across the U.S. and Canada. Stratus' continued dominance reflects sustained, large-scale growth driven by strong franchise performance, increasing demand for essential services, and a scalable business model.

"This milestone reflects the strength of our system and the incredible commitment of our franchise owners across North America," said Doug Flaig, CEO of Stratus Building Solutions. "To be recognized as the fastest-growing franchise four years in a row, and to be the first brand to ever achieve that, speaks to the consistency of our growth, the demand of our services, and the long-term opportunity we provide entrepreneurs."

Stratus Building Solutions has experienced significant expansion in recent years, surpassing 5,000 unit franchisees across more than 90 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. The brand's rapid growth is fueled by its three-tier franchise model, recurring revenue structure, and increasing demand within the $90 billion commercial cleaning industry.

Unlike many brands on the list, which includes well-known names across quick-service restaurants and other commercial service brands, Stratus has distinguished itself by building momentum in an essential, recession-resistant industry while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability and innovation. The brand has prioritized unit economics and franchisee success making sure the hockey puck growth can be sustained.

"We are focused on the future of our system and making sure our brand is resilient," Flaig added. "We're not just adding locations, we're building a model centered on recurring revenue, low overhead, and essential services. We are positioned to continue scaling while creating meaningful opportunities for entrepreneurs in every market."

Stratus continues to expand into high-demand, underserved regions across North America while investing in technology-driven solutions like real-time reporting platforms and operational tools that enhance both franchisee performance and client satisfaction.

As the brand builds on its historic fourth consecutive #1 ranking, Stratus remains focused on long-term growth, innovation, and reinforcing its position as a leader in the commercial cleaning franchise space.

For more information on the Stratus Building Solutions franchise opportunity, please visit https://stratusfranchising.com.

About Stratus Building Solutions

Stratus Building Solutions is an international franchise company in the commercial cleaning industry, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Stratus was developed to provide environmentally friendly commercial cleaning services driven by dedicated, entrepreneurial, small-business owners and regional support offices. Stratus has over 5,000 unit-franchisees in major cities across the United States and Canada. Stratus is setting new standards in the building services and maintenance franchise industry by being the first to offer green janitorial products with their proprietary Green Seal Certified line of cleaning chemicals. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://stratusfranchising.com.

SOURCE Stratus Building Solutions