Stratus® Medical announces continued expansion of its intellectual property coverage in Europe with additions to its global patent portfolio for the NIMBUS® Electrosurgical RF Multitined Expandable Electrode and registration of a Community design for new platform technology in development

MAGNOLIA, Texas, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratus® Medical, a company focused on improving clinical outcomes for chronic pain patients by advancing radiofrequency (RF) technology for the treatment of pain, announced today the expansion of patent protection in Europe for its NIMBUS® Electrosurgical RF Multitined Expandable Electrode ("NIMBUS") with the issuance of European Patent Numbers EP3556308 and EP3750501. Both patents have been validated in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Spain and as Unitary Patents covering France, Germany, Italy, and all other countries under the Unitary Patent system. The Company's global patent portfolio for NIMBUS now includes 37 grants, of which 16 are national validations and Unitary Patents stemming from four separate European applications and five are U.S. patents, and further includes five pending applications and registrations.

Additionally, the Company has registered a Community design with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for its forthcoming platform technology, which is in late-stage development. This platform technology has not yet been submitted to or cleared by the FDA and has not yet received its CE Mark. Six U.S. and PCT applications are pending for the Company's forthcoming technologies.

Bret Boudousquie, Stratus Medical's CEO, stated, "Stratus Medical has made significant investment in product development projects to advance RF technology for the treatment of pain. We understand the importance of protecting both our valuable RF ablation technologies that are rapidly gaining market share and our future technologies that are in development. These recently issued European patents are particularly important as we continue to gain momentum with NIMBUS in Europe."

About Stratus® Medical – Stratus Medical's mission is to improve clinical outcomes for chronic pain patients by advancing RF technology. NIMBUS, in combination with a radiofrequency (RF) generator and thermocouple probe, is intended for use in RF heat lesion procedures for relief of pain. NIMBUS, which is FDA cleared and CE marked, is easy to implement into existing workflow, has demonstrated reduced procedure time, has been validated to provide durable and sustained pain relief in independent clinical studies, and delivers substantial savings for our customers. Stratus Medical continues to invest in developing technologies that are aligned with our mission. We are headquartered in Magnolia, Texas.

Media Contact

Cody Jorgensen

Director, Marketing

Stratus Medical

346-703-0642

[email protected]

https://stratusmedical.com

SOURCE Stratus Medical