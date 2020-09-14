Stratus™ Medical announces two new United States patents issued for the Nimbus® RF Multitined Expandable Electrode used in the treatment of pain

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Stratus™ Medical, a company focused on advancing radiofrequency ablation (RFA) treatment for chronic pain, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted two new patents related to its Nimbus® RF Multitined Expandable Electrode. U.S. Patent No. 10,716,618, titled System and Methods for Tissue Ablation, issued on July 21, 2020, and U.S. Patent No. 10,736,688, titled Methods and Systems for Spinal Radio Frequency Neurotomy, issued on August 11, 2020.

Stratus Medical's newest patents collectively contain 146 claims directed to radiofrequency systems. These claims provide broad protection for Stratus Medical's Nimbus technology. Stratus Medical now holds two U.S. patents and 14 patents outside the U.S. on this technology, with two additional patent applications pending in the U.S. and 10 patent applications pending outside the U.S.

Bret Boudousquie, Stratus Medical CEO shared, "We see great opportunity to help patients suffering from chronic pain and improve quality of life as interventional pain medicine physicians expand their utilization of radiofrequency ablation (RFA) to treat pain in the spine, knee and sacroiliac joint. We are pleased to secure these new patents to protect our proprietary Nimbus technology as procedural protocols shift from traditional RFA needles to the Nimbus device, which provides a large volume lesion with the goal to improve patient outcomes. Nimbus is rapidly building market share due to its numerous clinical advantages over other large volume lesion RFA options, including faster procedure times and lower cost."

About Stratus Medical – Stratus Medical is a medical device company focused on reducing pain and suffering and improving the quality of life for chronic pain patients through innovation. Stratus Medical is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah where it manufactures the Nimbus® RF Multitined Expandable Electrode, which answers the need for an easy-to-use and cost-effective RFA device that provides a large volume lesion to treat pain.

