Stratus™ Now Offers In-Network Coverage for Veterans

DALLAS, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratus, the nation's leading provider of in-home video EEG testing and monitoring services, announced today it has received in-network status to provided services to Veterans through Optum Public Sector Solutions, Inc. (Optum), a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, Inc., and TriWest Healthcare Alliance (TriWest).

Optum and TriWest collectively cover the four regions of The Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) Community Care Network (CCN), which provides coast to coast reach. This nationwide area of coverage means Veteran policyholders will now have more affordable and convenient access to the innovative in-home video EEG testing and mobile cardiac telemetry services Stratus has to offer.

"We respect the men and women of the armed forces and the sacrifices they have made for this country," says Charlie Alvarez, Chief Executive Officer at Stratus. "We are proud to have the opportunity to provide Veterans across the U.S. with affordable, high-quality in-home neurodiagnostic testing. Access to diagnostic services for neurologic disorders is a need that continues to increase as Veterans age and soldiers continue to be in harm's way," says Alvarez. "Our goal is to continue to expand our range of video EEG and cardiac telemetry services to Veterans in need of quality care."

The Department of Veterans' Affairs (VA) estimates that there are more than 76,500 Veterans with epilepsy and many other who suffer a variety of other seizure and seizure like disorders. Many of these Veterans live in rural and smaller communities that do not have local access to high-level neurodiagnostic testing services. This can mean traveling long distances for testing and sometimes long wait times to schedule appointments. Payment coverage for in-home video EEG testing through Stratus means Vets can test in the comfort of their own home with most appointments available within 24-72 hours of scheduling.

For more information on Stratus' in-home video EEG and services visit www.stratusneuro.com. Information on services available to Veterans with epilepsy can be found at www.epilepsy.va.gov.

About Stratus | Alliance Diagnostics

Stratus provides neurodiagnostic testing solutions and technologies that serve to expedite patient diagnoses and care, enabling physicians to improve patients' quality of life. Services provided include routine EEG services and long-term video-monitored EEG studies in the inpatient, ambulatory and in-home settings. The company also provides secure, cloud-based EEG software and technology that offers on-demand access and review software that allows physicians to read an EEG from any location with internet access, at any time of day or night. Stratus also provides mobile cardiac telemetry and sleep studies to support the diagnostic testing needs of the neurology community. Stratus is a d/b/a for Alliance Family of Companies, LLC and its subsidiaries. To learn more, visit www.stratusneuro.com.

